  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IMARA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMRA   US45249V1070

IMARA INC.

(IMRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:57:59 2023-01-25 pm EST
4.200 USD   -3.00%
01:08pImara Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Imara Inc. - IMRA
BU
01/09Top Premarket Decliners
MT
2022Imara Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
IMARA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Imara Inc. - IMRA

01/25/2023 | 01:08pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Imara Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: IMRA) with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Imara are expected to own only approximately 16% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-imra/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 83,1%
