Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. IMAX China Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1970   KYG476341030

IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.

(1970)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMAX China to Announce Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

02/10/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. ("IMAX China," HKSE: 1970) today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Thursday, February 24, at 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time).

To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 289-0720 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.  Hong Kong callers should dial 800-961-245 and other international callers should dial (647) 484-0258. The conference ID for the call is 3170737. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at www.imax.cn/investor/l-en  or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 3170737.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. 

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970." 

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX Corporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

 

IMAX China, Shanghai

Xu Han

+86-21-2315-7112

xhan@imax.com 

Media: 

 

IMAX China, Beijing

Frances Fu

+86-21-2315-7162

ffu@imax.com  

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-china-to-announce-full-year-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-301479914.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
10:01aIMAX China to Announce Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
PR
02/07IMAX China Forecasts Turn to Profit in 2021
MT
02/06IMAX China Holding, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/05China's New Year's Day Box Office Revenue Falls 20% to $160 Million
MT
2021China's Box Office Revenue Hits $658 Million During National Day Holiday
MT
2021China-focused equity funds see outflows for second month in August
RE
2021China’s Weekly Box Office Sales Slump 37% to Lowest Since May
MT
2021IMAX China Holding, Inc. Approves Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 202..
CI
2021IMAX China Holding, Inc. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 34,835,824 shares, repres..
CI
2021HANG SENG : Hong Kong Stocks Bounce Back from Eight-Month Low; IMAX China Surges 9%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations