  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IMAX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
  Report
Elf: An IMAX® Fan Event Hosted By Gwen Stefani

12/09/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Elf: An IMAX® Fan Event Hosted By Gwen Stefani
Dec 8, 2021

The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Experience Elf (2003) for the first time in IMAX!

On December 13 at 5pm PT, join Gwen Stefani for a special IMAX Fan Event as she shares her holiday traditions, followed by a screening of her favorite holiday film. This special event is available for one night only and only at the select IMAX theatres listed below. Get your tickets today!

AMC 30 at the Block & IMAX - Orange, CA

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX - Westminster, CO

AMC Aventura 24 & IMAX - Aventura, FL

Regal Atlantic Station & IMAX - Atlanta, GA

Regal City North & IMAX - Chicago, IL

AMC Town Center 20 & IMAX - Leawood, MO| Tickets AvailableSoon!

AMC Assembly Row 12 & IMAX - Somerville, MA

AMC Empire 25 & IMAX - New York, NY

AMC Northpark 15 & IMAX - Dallas, TX

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E & IMAX - Houston, TX

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 048 M 1 048 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart IMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IMAX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,73 $
Average target price 24,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer
Darren D. Throop Chairman
Pablo Calamera Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David W. Leebron Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAX CORPORATION-2.39%1 062
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.13.61%22 207
BOLLORÉ SE38.91%15 613
VIVENDI SE-57.35%13 374
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%8 055
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.94.56%5 702