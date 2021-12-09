Elf: An IMAX® Fan Event Hosted By Gwen Stefani

Dec 8, 2021

The best way to spread Christmas cheer? Experience Elf (2003) for the first time in IMAX!

On December 13 at 5pm PT, join Gwen Stefani for a special IMAX Fan Event as she shares her holiday traditions, followed by a screening of her favorite holiday film. This special event is available for one night only and only at the select IMAX theatres listed below. Get your tickets today!

AMC 30 at the Block & IMAX - Orange, CA

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX - Westminster, CO

AMC Aventura 24 & IMAX - Aventura, FL

Regal Atlantic Station & IMAX - Atlanta, GA

Regal City North & IMAX - Chicago, IL

AMC Town Center 20 & IMAX - Leawood, MO | Tickets AvailableSoon!

AMC Assembly Row 12 & IMAX - Somerville, MA

AMC Empire 25 & IMAX - New York, NY

AMC Northpark 15 & IMAX - Dallas, TX