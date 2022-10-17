Advanced search
    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
14.02 USD   +4.32%
04:06pIMAX Corporation To Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Host Conference Call
PR
10:41aImax, Wanda Film Sign Theater Deal in China
MT
09:16aIMAX and Wanda Expand Longstanding Partnership, Signing Nine-Theatre Agreement across Key Chinese Markets
PR
IMAX Corporation To Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 31st, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, there is a new process: interested parties please pre-register by clicking here (link:  https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38d122a3ee2046378a62d5b70836c40a ) and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin.  To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX theater systems (1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

 

IMAX Corporation, New York
Jennifer Horsley
212-821-0154
jhorsley@imax.com 

Media: 

 

IMAX Corporation, New York
Mark Jafar
212-821-0102
mjafar@imax.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-corporation-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-301651188.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
