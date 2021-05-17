IMAX Corporation : to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Richard L. Gelfond, CEO, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on May 18, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2021, there were 1,652 IMAX theater systems (1,567 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutional) operating in 84 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

