NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at https://www.imax.com/content/investor-relations.

To access the call via telephone, interested parties will need to pre-register by going to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5eba9aa253da46dfb62bb6d573394a9d where you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on IMAX's investor relations website.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced®, Stream Smart™ and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

