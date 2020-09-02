Log in
IMAX Corporation : to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

09/02/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Richard L. Gelfond, CEO, and Patrick McClymont, CFO, will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days. 

About IMAX Corporation 
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2020, there were 1,615 IMAX theater systems (1,527 commercial multiplexes, 13 commercial destinations, 75 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACTS:
Investors
Brett Harriss
bharriss@imax.com
212-821-0187

Press                                                                                                                                   
Mark Jafar
mjafar@imax.com
212-821-0102

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-corporation-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-2020-media-communications-and-entertainment-conference-301123284.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
