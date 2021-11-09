Log in
    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
  Report
IMAX® Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event

11/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
IMAX® Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
Nov 9, 2021

Join us for an IMAX Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event, live-streamed from Los Angeles on November 19 at 5pm PT/8pm ET (in the select locations listed below).

Talk Easter eggs with filmmaker Jason Reitman, get IMAX exclusive art mini posters and more!

IMAX Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
United States
Canada

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 202 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart IMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IMAX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,35 $
Average target price 24,89 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Sparacio Chief Financial Officer
Darren D. Throop Chairman
Pablo Calamera Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
David W. Leebron Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMAX CORPORATION15.15%1 229
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.27.03%24 824
BOLLORÉ SE49.62%17 196
VIVENDI SE-58.49%13 311
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.130.16%6 815
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-17.56%4 503