IMAX® Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
IMAX® Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
Nov 9, 2021
Join us for an
, live-streamed from Los Angeles on November 19 at 5pm PT/8pm ET (in the select locations listed below).
IMAX Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
Talk Easter eggs with filmmaker Jason Reitman, get IMAX exclusive art mini posters and more!
IMAX Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event
United States
Canada
Disclaimer
IMAX Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMAX CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on IMAX CORPORATION
Sales 2021
226 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-29,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
25,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-47,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 202 M
1 202 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,42x
EV / Sales 2022
3,49x
Nbr of Employees
622
Free-Float
83,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
20,35 $
Average target price
24,89 $
Spread / Average Target
22,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.