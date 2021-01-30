Log in
IMAX : Experience Sia's MUSIC in Select IMAX® Theatres

01/30/2021 | 06:50am EST
Experience Sia's MUSIC in Select IMAX® Theatres
Jan 29, 2021

Experience Sia's Music in select IMAX® theatres for one night only on February 10, 2021. Check out the list below, to find a theatre near you.*



AMC Garden State 16 & IMAX - Paramus, New Jersey

AMC Neshaminy 24 & IMAX - Bensalem, Pennsylvania

AMC NorthPark 15 & IMAX - Dallas, Texas

AMC Gulf Pointe 30 & IMAX - Houston, Texas

AMC Tysons Corner 16 & IMAX - Mclean, Virginia

AMC Southlake 24 & IMAX - Morrow, Georgia

AMC Aventura-Hollywood - Aventura, Florida

AMC Altamonte Mall 18 & IMAX - Altamonte Springs, Florida

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX - Westminster, CO

Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills & IMAX - Tempe, Arizona

Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons & IMAX - Sandy, Utah

*All IMAX movie theatres are subject to compliance with local health and safety guidelines and regulation.

As many IMAX theatres around the world reopen, your health and safety remain our highest priority …READ MORE.

Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 11:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
