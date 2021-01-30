IMAX : Experience Sia's MUSIC in Select IMAX® Theatres
Experience Sia's MUSIC in Select IMAX® Theatres
Jan 29, 2021
Experience Sia's
Music in select IMAX® theatres for one night only on February 10, 2021. Check out the list below, to find a theatre near you.*
AMC Garden State 16 & IMAX - Paramus, New Jersey AMC Neshaminy 24 & IMAX - Bensalem, Pennsylvania AMC NorthPark 15 & IMAX - Dallas, Texas AMC Gulf Pointe 30 & IMAX - Houston, Texas AMC Tysons Corner 16 & IMAX - Mclean, Virginia AMC Southlake 24 & IMAX - Morrow, Georgia AMC Aventura-Hollywood - Aventura, Florida AMC Altamonte Mall 18 & IMAX - Altamonte Springs, Florida AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX - Westminster, CO Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills & IMAX - Tempe, Arizona Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons & IMAX - Sandy, Utah
*All IMAX movie theatres are subject to compliance with local health and safety guidelines and regulation.
As many IMAX theatres around the world reopen, your health and safety remain our highest priority …
Disclaimer
IMAX Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 11:49:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
