IMAX : Hey New York! Experience Tenet in IMAX® For a Limited Time

Hey New York! Experience Tenet in IMAX® For a Limited Time

Mar 3, 2021

The time has finally come. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is coming to NYC, starting 3/12.

: Experience Tenet inat theandstarting Friday, March 12, for a limited time. Love IMAX film? Experience Tenet in IMAX 70mm film at

Sequences of Tenet were shot using 15 perf 70mm IMAX cameras. For a limited time, the AMC Lincoln Square & IMAX will be offering The IMAX Experience® featuring 15 perf/70mm film projection. This unique experience combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard film projection, with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theatre geometry to create the world's most immersive movie experience.

Experience the film the way it was meant to be seen. Tickets are on sale now.

Experience it in IMAX 70mm at AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX

Experience it in IMAX with Laser at AMC Empire 25 & IMAX