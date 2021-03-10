Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IMAX Corporation    IMAX   CA45245E1097

IMAX CORPORATION

(IMAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMAX : Hey New York! Experience Tenet in IMAX® For a Limited Time

03/10/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hey New York! Experience Tenet in IMAX® For a Limited Time
Mar 3, 2021

The time has finally come. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is coming to NYC, starting 3/12.

Update: Experience Tenet in IMAX with Laser at the AMC Empire 25 & IMAX and AMC Kips Bay 15 & IMAX starting Friday, March 12, for a limited time. Love IMAX film? Experience Tenet in IMAX 70mm film at AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX .

Sequences of Tenet were shot using 15 perf 70mm IMAX cameras. For a limited time, the AMC Lincoln Square & IMAX will be offering The IMAX Experience® featuring 15 perf/70mm film projection. This unique experience combines the brightest, clearest images at almost 10 times the resolution of standard film projection, with powerful, laser-aligned digital sound and customized theatre geometry to create the world's most immersive movie experience.

Experience the film the way it was meant to be seen. Tickets are on sale now.

Experience it in IMAX 70mm at AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX


Experience it in IMAX with Laser at AMC Empire 25 & IMAX


Experience it in IMAX with Laser at AMC Kips Bay 15 & IMAX



Disclaimer

IMAX Corporation published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMAX CORPORATION
04:42pIMAX  : Hey New York! Experience Tenet in IMAX® For a Limited Time
PU
04:05aIMAX CHINA  : Awards Restricted Shares to CEO, CFO
MT
03/09IMAX  : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Imax to $27 From $25, Maintains Outpe..
MT
03/09IMAX CHINA  : Nomura Downgrades IMAX China to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
03/05IMAX  : Poised For Outsized Market Share Amid Improving Conditions, Wedbush Says
MT
03/05IMAX  : Benchmark Adjusts Imax' Price Target to $24 from $22, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/05IMAX CHINA  : Beefs Up Dividend Policy; Shares Rally 6%
MT
03/05IMAX CHINA  : Turns to Loss in 2020 as Revenue Plunges 58%; Shares Rally 6%
MT
03/04IMAX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
03/04IMAX : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 244 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 365 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart IMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IMAX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,91 $
Last Close Price 23,16 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Lewis Gelfond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Welton President-IMAX Theatres
Patrick S. McClymont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley J. Wechsler Chairman
Brian Bonnick Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAX CORPORATION29.80%1 365
VIVENDI SE4.81%38 432
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.00%17 977
BOLLORÉ SE17.92%13 893
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.00%10 067
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-1.99%5 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ