IMAX : Scares Up Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend Since 2019 With Monster $5.3 Million Haul For "A Quiet Place Part II"

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer blockbuster season roared to life in the U.S., as IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) delivered a monster $5.3 domestic opening weekend for "A Quiet Place Part II" on 361 screens. Despite accounting for less than 3% of total screens, IMAX captured 9% of the film's domestic box office as the Company delivered its biggest opening weekend of the pandemic era.

Reported overall box office for "A Quiet Place Part II" exceeded the opening weekend for the original film — a remarkable result made even more impressive given that social distancing measures remain in place across key markets. For instance, even though New York and California have eased capacity limitations in theaters, social distancing guidelines currently limit capacity to a maximum of 40% in IMAX theaters in New York City and Los Angeles.

"'A Quiet Place Part II' is the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold from 'great opening weekend given the pandemic' to 'great opening weekend, period' — offering undeniable proof that the domestic box office is back" said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "The film's stellar results give the box office a strong jolt of momentum heading into the summer, and the many blockbusters that held out for an exclusive theatrical release stand to benefit."

Globally, "A Quiet Place Part II" earned a total of $6.1 million in markets as it opened in additional select markets internationally, including China. IMAX delivered $9.5 million in box office across its entire global network for the weekend, buoyed by an additional $2.8 million in receipts from Universal's "F9" in China.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2020, there were 1,650 IMAX theater systems (1,562 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 76 institutional) operating in 84 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

CONTACT





Media: Investors: Mark Jafar Brett Harriss mjafar@imax.com bharris@imax.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-scares-up-biggest-domestic-opening-weekend-since-2019-with-monster-5-3-million-haul-for-a-quiet-place-part-ii-301302332.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation