IMAX : reg; Launches New "Filmed in IMAX" Program with World's Leading Digital Camera Brands

New Partnership with ARRI, Panavision, RED and Sony to Certify Best-In-Class Cameras, Meet Growing Filmmaker Demand for The IMAX Experience®

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 17, 2020 - IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) unveiled today the 'Filmed In IMAX' program, a new partnership with the world's leading camera manufacturers to meet filmmaker demand for The IMAX Experience®. Through the program, IMAX will certify high-end, best-in-class digital cameras with leading brands including ARRI, Panavision, RED Digital Cinema and Sony to work in the IMAX® format when paired with its proprietary post-production process. 'Top Gun: Maverick,' shot with Sony's VENICE, and 'Dune,' shot with the ARRI ALEXA LF, will be among the first releases certified as 'Filmed in IMAX' through the new program.

'When content is 'Filmed in IMAX' the result is pure magic because it brings filmmakers' visions to audiences exactly as they intended, all within the world's most immersive theatrical experience,' said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. 'This program will help IMAX work with a broader and more diverse group of top filmmakers, sparking new and exciting collaborations that can take advantage of our proprietary technology and global theatrical platform.'

The new program certifies the ARRI ALEXA LF and MINI LF, Panavision Millennium DXL2®, RED RANGER MONSTRO, and Sony's VENICE cameras along with the ARRI ALEXA 65 IMAX camera previously announced with ARRI Rental. As part of the program, IMAX will also certify independent camera rental houses who can supply certified cameras worldwide, starting with Panavision, ARRI and Keslow Camera. IMAX will select only a limited number of films to participate in the program each year. The company will implement best practice guidelines for each production to take advantage of each cameras' highest possible capture qualities and settings in order to maximize The IMAX Experience® - including IMAX's exclusive expanded aspect ratio, which delivers audiences at least 26% more picture than standard theatres.

In addition, IMAX will utilize its expertise to work with each partner across R&D, production testing and post-production to achieve the highest level of digital image capture for optimized playback on IMAX's proprietary projection systems.

IMAX has seen an increase in demand among filmmakers to work with its technology, with several current and upcoming releases specially filmed with high-end digital cameras certified with the 'Filmed in IMAX' program. For example, the recently released 'The Eight Hundred' - which opened to 550 sell-out IMAX shows in the first two days of exclusive preview screenings alone - and the forthcoming 'Chinatown Detective 3' were filmed using the ARRI ALEXA 65 IMAX camera.

IMAX has become the camera of choice for some of today's most ambitious filmmakers. The ARRI ALEXA 65 IMAX cameras were used to film the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which nearly doubled IMAX's worldwide opening weekend box office records and now stands among IMAX's highest-grossing films ever.

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2020, there were 1,615 IMAX theater systems (1,527 commercial multiplexes, 13 commercial destinations, 75 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 'HK.1970.'

