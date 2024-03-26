IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates in two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. Its Content Solutions segment includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. This segment also offers distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. Its Technology Products and Services segment is engaged in the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as in the maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment also offers certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts, and 3D glasses.

Sector Entertainment Production