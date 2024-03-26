March 26, 2024 IMAX® to Unveil New Live Streaming Optimization Tool - StreamSmart™ On-Air - at NAB 2024 Groundbreaking new product ensures premium video quality for live events while lowering distribution costs Kitchener, ON, March 26, 2024 - IMAX Corporation NYSE: IMAX) will debut a new version of its StreamSmart™ enterprise software for live and linear workflows at NAB 2024, booth [...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
IMAX Corporation published this content on
26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 March 2024 21:16:22 UTC.