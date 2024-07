Imax Corporation is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium, architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, the Company offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates through two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Content Solutions segment principally includes content enhancement and distribution services. This segment is also engaged in the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. The Technology Products and Services principally includes the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment is also involved in certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and three-dimensional (3D) glasses.