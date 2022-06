IMC Exploration Group Plc - 'Longstop' Date under Framewoirk Agreement Extended

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

(“IMC”)

Proposed Acquisition of Karaberd Mine – Second Extension to 14th January 2023 of Time for Satisfaction of Conditions

IMC announces that it has agreed with Mineral Ventures Invest spol. s r.o. that the final date by which the conditions of the intended acquisition of the Karaberd Mine in Armenia (“Acquisition”), announced on 15th April 2021, must be fulfilled has been extended to 14th January 2023.

An extension was announced on 23rd December 2021 to the fulfilment date owing to local, COVID-19 pandemic-related factors. Consequent upon earlier delays, certain structuring and organisational measures relating to the assets the subject of the Acquisition were also delayed beyond the parties’ expectations and control, necessitating a further extension. If, as and when necessary, the Directors of IMC shall continue to update shareholders and the market on the progress of the proposed transaction.

Eamon P. O’Brien,

Executive Chairman,

24th June 2022

