  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. IMC International Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCX   CA45250W1014

IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

(IMCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/28 03:46:34 pm
0.25 CAD   +11.11%
03:20pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change Change- IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX)
NE
02/11IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trade Resumption - IMCX
AQ
02/11IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trading Halt - IMCX
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name Change Change- IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX)

05/28/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 28 mai/May 2021) IMC International Mining Corp. has announced a name change to Interra Copper Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 31, 2021.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 28, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

IMC International Mining Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Interra Copper Corp.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 mai 2021.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 28 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 31 mai/May 2021
Symbol/symbole: IMCX
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 46072A103
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA46072A1030
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 45250W101/CA45250W1014

 

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


All news about IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.
03:20pCSE BULLETIN : Name Change Change- IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX)
02/11IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trade Resumption - IMCX
02/11IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trading Halt - IMCX
2020IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP  : . Responds to Misleading Report Provides Corpor..
2020ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.  : Announces Contract with IMC International Mining Corp
2020IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trade Resumption - IMCX
2020IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING  : IIROC Trading Halt - IMCX
2020IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP  : Announces Commencement of its Analytical Geoche..
2019CSE New Listing - IMC International Mining Corp Commences Trading on the Cana..
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,11 M -2,58 M -2,58 M
Net cash 2020 0,91 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
IMC International Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. C. McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie Arthur Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins Chairman
Christopher O. Naas Chief Operating Officer & Director
Faizaan Lalani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.-2.17%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION22.04%58 667
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.62%41 561
POLYUS5.20%29 425
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.54%21 490
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.03%17 581