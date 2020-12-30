Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  IMC S.A.    IMC   LU0607203980

IMC S.A.

(IMC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada to delay drug price reforms by six months, industry group says

12/30/2020 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist works at a pharmacy in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada has delayed the implementation of new drug price rules that had been due to go into effect on Friday by six months, the pharmaceutical industry's main lobby group said on Wednesday.

The pharmaceutical industry has fought the new regime, meant to reduce patented drug prices that are among the highest in the world, for years.

"The middle of a global pandemic is not the time to implement measures that will distract from the fight against COVID-19," said Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), which represents major drugmakers in Canada.

"This delay provides the time and the opportunity for government to work closely with industry, patients and other health system stakeholders on a better path forward."

The rules are now set to go into effect on July 1, 2021, according to IMC. Health Canada did not immediately comment.

Reuters reported in November that industry had made a last-ditch C$1 billion ($784 million) proposal to the federal government in hopes of fending off parts of the crackdown. The government said its position had not changed.

The regulations change which countries Canada's Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) uses as a benchmark to set some maximum drug prices. The PMPRB will drop the United States and Switzerland from its comparisons, and add nations with lower prices.

They will also empower the PMPRB to consider the cost-effectiveness of new drugs, and their potential impact on government budgets, a new approach for the federal watchdog.

($1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
All news about IMC S.A.
12/22IMC S A : Current report 9-2020 Notification on the transaction by the insider I..
PU
12/18Health Care Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
12/18Deerfield Healthcare Technology Agrees to Business Combination With CareMax, ..
MT
12/15AEW UK REIT PLC : Investor Presentation
DJ
12/07IMC S A : has completed corn harvesting
PU
11/15EXCLUSIVE : Drugmakers offer Canada C$1 billion to scrap some pending pricing ru..
RE
10/20Berkshire to Pay $4.1 Million to Settle Allegations of Violating U.S. Sanctio..
DJ
10/15IMC S A : completed harvesting of sunflower and sowing of winter wheat
PU
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/09Shares of Banks and Lenders Rise Amid More Deals -- Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 170 M - -
Net income 2019 7,48 M - -
Net Debt 2019 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
Yield 2019 15,4%
Capitalization 161 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 979
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart IMC S.A.
Duration : Period :
IMC S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Lissitsa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleksandr Leonidovich Petrov Chairman
Oleksandr Verzhykhovskyi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Martyniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Olena Vasilyevna Krysenko Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMC S.A.44.98%162
CORTEVA, INC.28.35%28 266
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-35.21%17 704
QL RESOURCES10.89%3 611
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.58%2 213
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED3.39%1 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ