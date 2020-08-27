Log in
IMC S A : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Polish)

08/27/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

IMC S.A.

PS

skorygowany

x

KOMISJA NADZORU FINANSOWEGO

Skonsolidowany raport półroczny PS 2020

(rok)

(zgodnie z art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 lit. b i art. 61 ustawy z dnia 29 lipca 2005 r.)

dla emitentуw papierуw wartoњciowych prowadz№cych dziaіalnoњж wytwуrcz№, budowlan№, handlow№ lub usіugow

(rodzaj emitenta)

za półrocze roku obrotowego

2020

obejmujące okres

od 2020-01

-01 do 2020-06-30

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

zawierający skonsolidowane sprawozdanie finansowe według

as adopted by the European Union

w walucie

USD

2020-08-27

data przekazania:

IMC S.A.

(pełna nazwa emitenta)

IMC S.A.

Spożywczy (spo)

(skrócona nazwa emitenta)

(sektor wg klasyfikacji GPW w Warszawie / branża)

L-1468

Luxembourg

(kod pocztowy)

(miejscowość)

rue Erasme

16

(ulica)

(numer)

+352 27478488

+352 27478489

(telefon)

(fax)

www.imcagro.com.ua

(e-mail)

(NIP)

(firma audytorska)

WYBRANE DANE FINANSOWE

I. Revenue

II. Operating profit/(loss)

III. Profit/(loss) before income tax

IV. Net profit/(loss)

V. Net cash flow from operating activity

VI. Net cash flow from investing activity

VII. Net cash flow from financing activity

VIII. Total net cash flow

IX. Total assets

X. Share capital

XI. Total equity

XII. Non-current liabilities

XIII. Current liabilities

XIV. Weighted average number of shares

XV. Profit/(loss) per ordinary share (in USD)

XVI. Book value per share (in USD)

(www)

(REGON)

w tys.

USD

w tys.

EUR

półrocze / 2020

półrocze /2019

półrocze / 2020

półrocze /

79 819

96 004

37 010

32 484

26 991

28 295

26 795

27 582

21 758

35 720

(4 231)

(4 654)

(21 642)

(10 582)

(4 115)

20 484

319 097

334 744

59

59

143 461

156 950

103 450

93 816

72 186

83 978

33 178 000

33 178 000

0,81

0,83

4,32

4,72

Wybrane dane finansowe ze skonsolidowanego bilansu (skonsolidowanego sprawozdania z sytuacji finansowej) prezentuje się na koniec półrocza bieżącego roku obrotowego i na koniec poprzedniego roku obrotowego, co należy odpowiednio opisać.

Raport powinien zostać przekazany Komisji Nadzoru Finansowego, spółce prowadzącej rynek regulowany oraz do publicznej wiadomości za pośrednictwem agencji informacyjnej zgodnie z przepisami prawa

ZAWARTOŚĆ RAPORTU

Plik

FS_IMC_6m2020.pdf

Opis

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego

1

IMC S.A.PS

PODPISY OSÓB REPREZENTUJĄCYCH SPÓŁ

Data

Imię i Nazwisko

Stanowisko/Funkcja

Podpis

2020-08-27

ALEX LISSITSA

CEO

ALEX LISSITSA

2020-08-27

DMYTRO MARTYNIUK

CFO

DMYTRO MARTYNIUK

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego

2

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 18:57:00 UTC
