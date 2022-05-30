IMC S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Convening notice for the AGM to be held on 30 June 2022 - EN

Review, approval and ratification of the remuneration of the directors of the Company for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Review and approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company's group for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.

Review and approval of the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.

Presentation of the management report of the board of directors of the Company (the "

Acknowledgment of the report on conflict of interest prepared by the board of directors of the Company in relation to the implementation of the MIP (as defined below).

Appointment of Mrs Catia Campos or any other employee of LGL Corporate Services (Luxembourg) S.A. as the scrutineer of the general meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Mr. Christian Tailleur or any other employee of LGL Corporate Services (Luxembourg) S.A. as the chairman of the general meeting of shareholders.

10 a.m. CEST at the registered office of the Company with the following agenda:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on 30 June 2022 at

Delegation of powers to the board of directors to implement the above management incentive plan, in particular without being limited to the power to appoint the Participants in consultation with the remuneration committee of the Company and to issue the new shares to the Participants within the framework of the authorized share capital; and

Approval of a management incentive plan of the Company pursuant to which certain members of the management team of Chernihivska IMC, the Ukrainian subsidiary of the Company (the "

Renewal of the mandates of Alfons Wilhelm Balmann, Kamil Jan Gaworecki, Alex Lissitsa, Dmytro Martyniuk and Oleksandr Petrov as directors of the Company until the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026.

Notice to shareholders - need to register for participation

Each shareholder wishing to exercise its rights to attend and vote at the AGM should send to the Company a form of participation to confirm its participation at the AGM (the "Form of Participation") available on the Company's website (www.imcagro.com.ua), no later than 16 June 2022, 18:00 CET.

The rights to vote at the AGM are determined in accordance with and at the record date (the "Record Date"), which is set on 16 June 2022, 24:00 a.m. (midnight) CET. Only shareholders who confirmed their participation to the Company on due time will be authorized to participate and vote at the AGM (the "Authorized Shareholder(s)").

The Form of Participation can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.imcagro.com.uaand shall be returned in originalby the shareholder to the Company's registered office's address which is IMC S.A., Attn: Christian Tailleur, 16, rue Erasme, L-1468 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or by email to christian.tailleur@lgl-group.lu.

In addition to the Form of Participation, each shareholder who holds its shares in the Company through the facilities of the Polish National Deposit of Securities (the "KDPW") or Clearstream Banking S.A. (as the case may be) shall request an originaldepositary certificate (the "Shareholder's Certificate") from the broker or custodian bank who is a participant of the KDPW or Clearstream Banking S.A. (as the case may be) and who maintains the securities account for such shareholder evidencing its amount of shares held at the Record Date.

The Shareholder's Certificate (original or copy) must be sent by the shareholder to the Company no later than 23 June 2022, 18:00 CET.

Only Authorized Shareholders who were holders of the Company's shares at the Record Date will be allowed to attend and vote at the AGM subject to (i) the confirmation of their participation to the Company (through the Form of Participation available on the Company's website at www.imcagro.com.ua, no later than 23 June 2022, 18.00 CET and (ii) the delivery to the Company of the original Shareholder's Certificate, within the forms and delays prescribed in the document called

"IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPATING TO THE AGM".

Vote by proxy

Shareholders who have complied with the notification and registration requirements set forth above, can give voting instructions to any other person (natural or legal) via the Proxy Voting Form and Instructions available on the website of the Company (www.imcagro.com.ua), duly completed for each resolution of the AGM, signed and sent to the Company in written form by mail to the registered office's address of the Company which is IMC S.A., Attn: Christian Tailleur, 16, rue Erasme, L-1468 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or by email to christian.tailleur@lgl-group.luno later than 23 June 2022 at 18:00 CET.

One person may represent several or even all shareholders.

Vote by correspondence

Shareholders who have complied with the notification and registration requirements set forth above can also participate at the AGM by correspondence by using the "Proxy Voting Form and Instructions" available on the website of the Company at www.imcagro.com.ua by following the instructions contained therein.

Further information is available on the Company's website and in particular in the document called

"IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PARTICIPATING TO THE AGM".