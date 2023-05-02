Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  IMC S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IMC   LU0607203980

IMC S.A.

(IMC)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  08:08:53 2023-05-02 am EDT
16.75 PLN   +0.60%
IMC S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information Press release - IMC S.A._ 2nd May 2023

05/02/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Press release - IMC S.A.

16, rue Erasme

L-1468 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B157843

For immediate release, Tuesday 2nd May 2023

Delay in 2022 Annual report and Q1 2023 financial report

Due to technical reasons, the process of 2022 annual reports auditing is delayed.

As of today, the IMC Board of Directors expects the release of IMC S.A. and its subsidiaries Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022, as well as Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2023 till May 15, 2023.

Enquiries

For further enquires on this press release, please contact:

IMC S.A.

Represented by:

Mr Christian Tailleur, Daily Manager

Tel: +352 27478488

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 182 M - -
Net income 2021 79,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 142 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart IMC S.A.
Duration : Period :
IMC S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Lissitsa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Martyniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Oleksandr Leonidovich Petrov Chairman
Oleksandr Verzhykhovskyi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Olena Vasilyevna Krysenko Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMC S.A.6.73%141
QL RESOURCES2.54%3 087
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-7.27%1 781
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.9.58%1 373
FGV HOLDINGS13.64%1 229
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.25%1 209
