IMC S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information Press release - IMC S.A._ 2nd May 2023

Press release - IMC S.A.

16, rue Erasme

L-1468 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B157843

For immediate release, Tuesday 2nd May 2023

Delay in 2022 Annual report and Q1 2023 financial report

Due to technical reasons, the process of 2022 annual reports auditing is delayed.

As of today, the IMC Board of Directors expects the release of IMC S.A. and its subsidiaries Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022, as well as Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2023 till May 15, 2023.

Enquiries

For further enquires on this press release, please contact:

IMC S.A.

Represented by:

Mr Christian Tailleur, Daily Manager

Tel: +352 27478488

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.