IMC S A : on financial results for 6 months 2021

Kyiv, 27 August 2021

IMC on financial results for 6 months 2021

IMC's Revenue for the first half of 2021 increased by 6% to USD 84.8 million compared to the first half of 2020. Revenue for 6 months of 2021 was mainly affected by sales of corn (99% of sales of grain and oilseeds during the reporting period). Corn prices increased by 20% compared to the first half of 2020, which offset a 10% decrease in volume of sales.

IMC's Net profit increased by 189% to USD 77.4 million and EBITDA increased by 93% to USD 91.9 million due to a significant increase in prices for grain and oilseeds grown by the company.

IMC's total bank debt amounted to USD 34.5 million as of 30.06.2021 (USD 43.0 million as of 30.06.2020).

In June 2021, IMC paid EUR 20.57 million of dividends to the company's shareholders.

About IMC

IMC is one of the TOP-10 agricultural companies in Ukraine, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company is primarily involved in crop farming, the storage of grain and oilseed crops, and dairy farming. It operates 120,000 hectares of land located in the prime fertile farming regions of Ukraine (Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy). The company was founded in 2007. In 2020, IMC reported Net profit of USD 31.7 million and EBITDA of USD 71.8 million.

For more information about IMC please visit our web-site: www.imcagro.com.ua