  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. IMC S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMC   LU0607203980

IMC S.A.

(IMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/26
29.9 PLN   +0.34%
02:21aIMC S A : on financial results for 6 months 2021
PU
08/12IMC S A : has completed winter wheat harvesting
PU
05/25IMC S.A. Proposes Interim Dividends
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMC S A : on financial results for 6 months 2021

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Kyiv, 27 August 2021

IMC on financial results for 6 months 2021

IMC's Revenue for the first half of 2021 increased by 6% to USD 84.8 million compared to the first half of 2020. Revenue for 6 months of 2021 was mainly affected by sales of corn (99% of sales of grain and oilseeds during the reporting period). Corn prices increased by 20% compared to the first half of 2020, which offset a 10% decrease in volume of sales.

IMC's Net profit increased by 189% to USD 77.4 million and EBITDA increased by 93% to USD 91.9 million due to a significant increase in prices for grain and oilseeds grown by the company.

IMC's total bank debt amounted to USD 34.5 million as of 30.06.2021 (USD 43.0 million as of 30.06.2020).

In June 2021, IMC paid EUR 20.57 million of dividends to the company's shareholders.

About IMC

IMC is one of the TOP-10 agricultural companies in Ukraine, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company is primarily involved in crop farming, the storage of grain and oilseed crops, and dairy farming. It operates 120,000 hectares of land located in the prime fertile farming regions of Ukraine (Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy). The company was founded in 2007. In 2020, IMC reported Net profit of USD 31.7 million and EBITDA of USD 71.8 million.

For more information about IMC please visit our web-site: www.imcagro.com.ua

Disclaimer

IMC SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMC S.A.
05/24IMC S A : has completed the sowing of spring crops
PU
04/30Imc S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/30IMC S A : on the financial results of 2020
PU
04/28IMC S A : strategy for 2021-2030 has been approved
PU
01/26IMC S A : Current report 2-2021 Notification on the transaction by the insider I..
PU
2020IMC S A : Current report 9-2020 Notification on the transaction by the insider I..
PU
2020IMC S A : has completed corn harvesting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 161 M - -
Net income 2020 31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart IMC S.A.
Duration : Period :
IMC S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Lissitsa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Martyniuk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Oleksandr Leonidovich Petrov Chairman
Oleksandr Verzhykhovskyi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Olena Vasilyevna Krysenko Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMC S.A.66.57%255
CORTEVA, INC.13.61%32 297
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-26.77%13 126
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-25.14%3 952
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-3.28%3 255
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-22.84%1 626