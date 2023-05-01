Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IMCD N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:09 2023-04-28 am EDT
136.20 EUR   +0.89%
01:01pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra Biotechnologies Distribution Division
GL
01:00pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra Biotechnologies Distribution Division
AQ
04/26Imcd N : - AGM 2023 Voting Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra Biotechnologies Distribution Division

05/01/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1st May 2023) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Israel has acquired the import and distribution business of Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.  (“Tagra Distribution Division”), a leading distributor and supplier of cosmetic raw materials and ingredients for the beauty and personal care industry.  

Israel-based company, Tagra Distribution Division, is a leading supply platform in the personal care industry aimed at Israeli manufacturers. Since its establishment in 1998, Tagra Distribution Division has been committed to delivering a comprehensive portfolio of products, alongside exceptional commercial and technical support, to over 180 customers in the Israeli market. In 2021, Tagra Distribution Division generated a revenue of approximately EUR 6.5 million, representing top global suppliers in the industry.

Beyond their market expertise, Tagra is ISO 9001, 14001 and 22716 certified, guaranteeing quality products and services to its customers. In addition to these certifications, Tagra adds a team of 7 skilled professionals to the IMCD Israel team, including a local application laboratory that provides formulatory support to customers' research and development teams.

“IMCD started its Beauty & Personal Care business in Israel with the acquisition of Zifroni in 2020. The addition of Tagra Distribution Division to our portfolio further solidifies our position in the market. Tagra’s deep understanding of the local market and its needs, plus their high-quality ingredients’ offering make them an excellent fit for IMCD’s portfolio”, commented Irene Cantos, Business Group Director, IMCD Beauty & Personal Care. "We are thrilled to welcome Tagra Distribution Division to our company. Its reputation in the market, coupled with their exceptional service and expertise, make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to deliver even greater value to our customers," concluded Cantos.

“Customers have always been at the forefront of our business, and we are excited to join forces with IMCD to continue to deliver exceptional service and innovation to them. Our complementary portfolios, combined with IMCD’s global reach and expertise, will undoubtedly unlock new potential for growth and enable us to provide an even better service to our customers. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Ron Folman, CEO of Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. 

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format, the main visual, and the photo caption.

Attachments


All news about IMCD N.V.
01:01pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra B..
GL
01:00pIMCD Israel expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Tagra B..
AQ
04/26Imcd N : - AGM 2023 Voting Results
PU
04/26Imcd N : PR_AGM adopt all resolutions
PU
04/26IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM
GL
04/26IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM
AQ
04/26IMCD N.V. Appoints Valerie Diele-Braun to its Board, Effective 1 October 2023
CI
04/26IMCD N.V. Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/26IMCD N.V. Approves Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 4 May 2023
CI
04/26Transcript : IMCD N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 808 M 5 275 M 5 275 M
Net income 2023 308 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2023 807 M 886 M 886 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 7 748 M 8 551 M 8 500 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
Duration : Period :
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 136,20 €
Average target price 159,46 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.2.29%8 551
ECOLAB INC.15.31%47 779
SIKA AG10.69%42 385
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA12.70%32 356
GIVAUDAN SA10.20%32 349
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-14.48%21 754
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer