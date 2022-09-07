Log in
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-09-07 am EDT
132.80 EUR   -0.23%
IMCD Japan extends its footprint in industrial applications with the acquisition of Kuni Chemical

09/07/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (7 September 2022) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced that IMCD Japan had acquired 100% of the shares of the speciality distribution company, Kuni Chemical Co., Ltd. (“Kuni Chemical”).

Since its establishment in 1997, Kuni Chemical specialises in industrial applications ranging from coatings and construction to automotive and packaging materials. The company, based in Osaka, generated a revenue of approximately JPY 2,500 million (ca. EUR 18 million) in 2021 and has 28 employees.

“IMCD Japan was established as a greenfield in 2016, and this acquisition marks a major milestone as we continue to grow in the country,” commented Shunsaku Kubo, Managing Director of IMCD Japan. “Kuni Chemical adds a new business segment to IMCD with an entry into the Japanese coatings and construction markets and also complements the portfolio of our Advanced Materials business,” added Kubo.

“We are delighted to join IMCD as we see a good fit between our culture and business model,” remarked Kengo Matsubara, President of Kuni Chemical. “I’m confident our customers and partners will benefit from IMCD’s global network and expertise,” concluded Matsubara.

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 4 298 M 4 277 M 4 277 M
Net income 2022 295 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2022 865 M 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 7 579 M 7 508 M 7 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 133,10 €
Average target price 162,98 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.-31.64%7 508
ECOLAB INC.-30.50%46 462
SIKA AG-42.71%34 026
GIVAUDAN SA-35.52%28 979
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.15%25 895
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.67%20 186