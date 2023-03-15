IMCD N : 2023 AGM written proxy voting form

This written proxy voting form enables shareholders of IMCD N.V. to grant a written proxy and to give voting instructions to a chosen third party or to a person designated by IMCD N.V. Please note the applicable instructions and terms on the last page.

WRITTEN PROXY for the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of IMCD N.V. to be held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 10:30

a.m. CET (the "AGM")

The undersigned:

Name__________________________________________________________________

Address________________________________________________________________

Postal code/city/country___________________________________________________

Hereinafter referred to as the Shareholder, acting in his capacity as holder of____________________________ (number)

ordinary shares in the share capital of IMCD N.V. that are duly registered for participation in the AGM via the relevant intermediary to ABN AMRO (the "Shares"), hereby grants a power of attorney to:

1. A chosen third party, namely:

Name__________________________________________________________________

Address________________________________________________________________

Postal code/city/country___________________________________________________

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM of IMCD N.V. and to exercise the voting rights attached to the Shares on behalf of the Shareholder in respect of the agenda item for the AGM,

a. without specific voting instruction, or

in the manner set out in the Voting Item Overview on the next page (Please indicate which is applicable on the Voting Item Overview)

Or

2. A person designated by IMCD N.V. (Company Secretary, Mrs. C.B.F.M. Westerhuis, or any other person)

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM of IMCD N.V. and to exercise the voting rights attached to the Shares on behalf of the Shareholder in respect of the agenda item for the AGM, in the manner set out in the Voting Item Overview on the next page (Please indicate which is applicable on the Voting Item Overview)