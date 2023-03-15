Advanced search
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
02:01aValerie Diele-Braun nominated to succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of January 2024
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
IMCD N : 2023 AGM written proxy voting form

03/15/2023 | 02:00am EDT
This written proxy voting form enables shareholders of IMCD N.V. to grant a written proxy and to give voting instructions to a chosen third party or to a person designated by IMCD N.V. Please note the applicable instructions and terms on the last page.

WRITTEN PROXY for the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of IMCD N.V. to be held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 10:30

a.m. CET (the "AGM")

The undersigned:

Name__________________________________________________________________

Address________________________________________________________________

Postal code/city/country___________________________________________________

Hereinafter referred to as the Shareholder, acting in his capacity as holder of____________________________ (number)

ordinary shares in the share capital of IMCD N.V. that are duly registered for participation in the AGM via the relevant intermediary to ABN AMRO (the "Shares"), hereby grants a power of attorney to:

1. A chosen third party, namely:

Name__________________________________________________________________

Address________________________________________________________________

Postal code/city/country___________________________________________________

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM of IMCD N.V. and to exercise the voting rights attached to the Shares on behalf of the Shareholder in respect of the agenda item for the AGM,

a. without specific voting instruction, or

  1. in the manner set out in the Voting Item Overview on the next page (Please indicate which is applicable on the Voting Item Overview)

Or

2. A person designated by IMCD N.V. (Company Secretary, Mrs. C.B.F.M. Westerhuis, or any other person)

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM of IMCD N.V. and to exercise the voting rights attached to the Shares on behalf of the Shareholder in respect of the agenda item for the AGM, in the manner set out in the Voting Item Overview on the next page (Please indicate which is applicable on the Voting Item Overview)

VOTING ITEM OVERVIEW

No.

Agenda item

For

Against

Abstain

2.b

Advisory vote on the 2022 Remuneration Report

3.b

Adoption of the 2022 financial statements

3.d

Adoption of a dividend of EUR 6.78 per share in cash

4.a

Discharge from liability the members of the Management Board for the

performance of their duties in 2022

4.b

Discharge from liability the members of the Supervisory Board for the

performance of their duties in 2022

5

Appointment of Valerie Diele-Braun as member of the Management

Board as of 1 October 2023

6

Reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as accountant for the

financial year 2024

7

Appointment Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as external auditor for the

financial years 2025-2027

8.a

Designation of the Management Board as authorised corporate body to

issue shares and/or grant rights to acquire shares

Designation of the Management Board as authorised corporate body to

8.b

restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights on shares as described under

described under 8.a

9.

Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire shares in the

company on behalf of the company

Signing:

Name: ______________________________________

Number of shares: __________________________________________

Name Bank (if applicable): ______________________

Depot number (if applicable): _________________________________

Date: _________________________ Place: ________________________

Signature: _______________________________________

2

INSTRUCTIONS AND TERMS:

  1. Your proxy or voting instruction will be taken into account only if the proxy voting form, together with the statement of entitlement provided by the intermediary, has been completed in full, duly signed and received in good order by ABNAMRO in pdf-form electronically at the e-mail address: ava@nl.abnamro.comnot later than Wednesday 19 April 2023, 5:00 p.m. CET.
  2. The proxy voting form is to be completed by pen only and is to be unequivocal with respect to your instructions (in case of deletions and corrections, please use a new form). Proxies and voting instructions which do not comply with these requirements will be disregarded.
  3. If you submit more than one proxy with respect to the same securities (whether on paper or in electronic form), only the proxy with the most recent date of completion and which meets the requirements under 1 and 2 will be taken into account. If no order can be established, all such proxies or voting instructions will be disregarded.
  4. If you (e.g., as an asset manager, trustee or otherwise) act in the name of more than one shareholder, you are required to submit for each party (including yourself) a separate proxy.
  5. As a shareholder, by signing this form you confirm that as per the Record Date (Wednesday 29 March 2023) you have the voting rights attached to the shares held by you as per that date.
  6. The voting is governed by the Articles of Association of IMCD N.V. and the proxy or voting instructions will be subject to Dutch law.
  7. IMCD N.V. will not charge you any cost when you grant a proxy or give a voting instruction.
  8. If you have questions regarding the proxy voting form, please contact ava@nl.abnamro.com.

3

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
