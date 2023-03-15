Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IMCD N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35:12 2023-03-14 pm EDT
147.65 EUR   +2.36%
02:01aValerie Diele-Braun nominated to succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of January 2024
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMCD N : Annex 2 - Summary key terms and other remuneration information

03/15/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Main elements of the 2023-2028 service agreement with Mrs. Valerie Diele-Braun

In conformity with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, subject to her appointment as member of the Management Board, a service agreement is entered into between IMCD. N.V. ("IMCD" or the "Company") and Valerie Diele-Braun. The key elements are listed below.

Main elements

Contract provisions

Name

Valerie Diele-Braun

Nationality

Swiss and German

Date of Appointment

1 October 2023 as member of the Management Board, assuming

responsibilities as CEO as of 1 January 2024.

Term

Four years from the appointment date, i.e., until the end of the first AGM

taking place thereafter, being the AGM to be held in 2028.

Fixed

annual base

Mrs. Diele-Braun receives a fixed gross annual base salary of EUR 850,000

salary

for her services.

Within the remuneration policy for the Management Board adjustment of the

base salary may take place if and when the Supervisory Board considers it

appropriate.

Annual cash bonus

Mrs. Diele-Braun participates in the bonus scheme for the Management

Board, as a result of which she may be entitled to receive an annual

performance related cash bonus. The 'at target' award equals 6 months of

gross base salary, with a cap at 9 months gross base salary.

Long

term incentive

Mrs. Diele-Braun participates in the long-term incentive plan for the

plan

management Board, pursuant to which she receives conditional performance

shares for an 'at target' award value of 12 months gross base salary. Shares

may vest based on performance after a 3-year performance period.

The maximum opportunity (capped) in case of overachievement is share

vesting for a value equaling 18 months of gross base salary (150% of the 'at

target' award). A further holding period of 2 years applies in line with the

Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

Pension

Mrs. Diele-Braun is entitled to an annual gross pension allowance of EUR

250,000.

Other

remuneration

Mrs. Diele-Braun is entitled to receive certain fringe benefits such as, among

components

others, a company car, mobile phone, insurance, and reimbursements of

costs incurred. Due to the foreseen relocation of her family, temporary

housing is provided as well as an allowance to cover international schooling

costs.

Severance payment /

The service agreement can be terminated by both parties subject to a notice

notice period

period of 6 months.

In case of dismissal, the service agreement contains severance provisions

which provide for a maximum severance pay equal to the gross fixed annual

base salary of one year. Severance pay is subject to a fairness review.

The above remuneration package is set within the boundaries of the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 and currently in place.

1

Other remuneration information as on 15 March 2023

Remuneration benchmark update 2023

IMCD's remuneration of the members of the Management Board is set around the median of remuneration levels payable within a peer group of comparable stock listed companies, relevant to IMCD from a Dutch labour market perspective.

The Remuneration Committee has engaged EY to update the remuneration benchmark that was previously carried out in 2021. For this 2023 update, the peer group used in the prior benchmark was kept unchanged, except for Grandvision and Koninklijke Boskalis being deleted due to their delisting and Koninklijke BAM Groep being excluded because it is now part of the AScX (small cap) index.

The peer group consists of AEX and AMX companies in the Netherlands with a similar revenue size and/or similar market capitalisation. Substantially smaller or larger companies, financial institutions and real estate companies are excluded from the peer group, as well as companies with poor disclosure in respect of remuneration details.

Consequently, the peer group used in the 2023 benchmark consists of the following 15 companies:

Akzo Nobel

AEX

Koninklijke KPN

AEX

JDE Peet's

AMX

ASM International

AEX

Signify

AEX

Koninklijke Vopak

AMX

BE Semiconductor Industries

AEX

Aalberts Industries

AMX

OCI

AMX

Just Eat Takeaway

AEX

Arcadis

AMX

Post NL

AMX

Koninklijke DSM

AEX

Corbion

AMX

SBM Offshore

AMX

The benchmark report provided remuneration data of the peer group companies with a reference date of 31 December 2022.

Based on the information available, the agreed remuneration for Valerie Diele-Braun is aligned with IMCD's policy to set remuneration at the median level. For the CEO role, the median level of base salary paid in the peer group amounts to EUR 849,542. The median STI and LTI opportunity in the peer group (at target / maximum level) amounted to 75%/150% and 120%/187.5% of base salary respectively, being slightly higher than the opportunity under IMCD's current Remuneration Policy.

Other information

Within the boundaries set by the Remuneration Policy, the Supervisory Board has offered Valerie Diele-Braun compensation for (part of) the loss on her personal investment in CABB upon leaving the company. The compensation is made up of a gross cash payment of EUR 1,000,000, of which the net proceeds will be fully used by Valerie Diele-Braun to purchase IMCD shares. In case of early termination of the services agreement, the Company can invoke a pro-rata repayment clause.

Upon appointment, the minimum holding requirement applicable to the members of the Management Board (equaling at least 100% of base salary for members, and at least 200% of base salary for the CEO) will apply. In line with the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board, new board members may build up the required shareholding in three years' time, including by way of vesting of conditional shares under the LTI plan.

2

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMCD N.V.
02:01aValerie Diele-Braun nominated to succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of Janua..
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
02:01aIMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
GL
02:00aImcd N : 2023 AGM convocation, agenda, and explanatory notes
PU
02:00aImcd N : 2023 AGM written proxy voting form
PU
02:00aImcd N : Annex 2 - Summary key terms and other remuneration information
PU
02:00aImcd N : Annex 3 - IMCD audit tender process disclosure
PU
02:00aValerie Diele-Braun nominated to succeed Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of Janua..
AQ
03/08Fitch Assigns Azelis First-Time 'BB+' IDR; Stable Outlook
AQ
02/28IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 781 M 5 125 M 5 125 M
Net income 2023 306 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2023 795 M 852 M 852 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,5x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 8 399 M 9 002 M 9 002 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
Duration : Period :
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 147,65 €
Average target price 158,46 €
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.10.89%9 002
ECOLAB INC.10.33%44 888
SIKA AG13.04%42 292
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA2.18%28 890
GIVAUDAN SA-1.20%28 362
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.92%26 134