IMCD N : Annex 2 - Summary key terms and other remuneration information

The above remuneration package is set within the boundaries of the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020 and currently in place.

The service agreement can be terminated by both parties subject to a notice

housing is provided as well as an allowance to cover international schooling

Mrs. Diele-Braun is entitled to receive certain fringe benefits such as, among

vesting for a value equaling 18 months of gross base salary (150% of the 'at

Board, as a result of which she may be entitled to receive an annual

base salary may take place if and when the Supervisory Board considers it

Within the remuneration policy for the Management Board adjustment of the

taking place thereafter, being the AGM to be held in 2028.

Four years from the appointment date, i.e., until the end of the first AGM

In conformity with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, subject to her appointment as member of the Management Board, a service agreement is entered into between IMCD. N.V. ("IMCD" or the "Company") and Valerie Diele-Braun. The key elements are listed below.

Other remuneration information as on 15 March 2023

Remuneration benchmark update 2023

IMCD's remuneration of the members of the Management Board is set around the median of remuneration levels payable within a peer group of comparable stock listed companies, relevant to IMCD from a Dutch labour market perspective.

The Remuneration Committee has engaged EY to update the remuneration benchmark that was previously carried out in 2021. For this 2023 update, the peer group used in the prior benchmark was kept unchanged, except for Grandvision and Koninklijke Boskalis being deleted due to their delisting and Koninklijke BAM Groep being excluded because it is now part of the AScX (small cap) index.

The peer group consists of AEX and AMX companies in the Netherlands with a similar revenue size and/or similar market capitalisation. Substantially smaller or larger companies, financial institutions and real estate companies are excluded from the peer group, as well as companies with poor disclosure in respect of remuneration details.

Consequently, the peer group used in the 2023 benchmark consists of the following 15 companies:

• Akzo Nobel AEX • Koninklijke KPN AEX • JDE Peet's AMX • ASM International AEX • Signify AEX • Koninklijke Vopak AMX • BE Semiconductor Industries AEX • Aalberts Industries AMX • OCI AMX • Just Eat Takeaway AEX • Arcadis AMX • Post NL AMX • Koninklijke DSM AEX • Corbion AMX • SBM Offshore AMX

The benchmark report provided remuneration data of the peer group companies with a reference date of 31 December 2022.

Based on the information available, the agreed remuneration for Valerie Diele-Braun is aligned with IMCD's policy to set remuneration at the median level. For the CEO role, the median level of base salary paid in the peer group amounts to EUR 849,542. The median STI and LTI opportunity in the peer group (at target / maximum level) amounted to 75%/150% and 120%/187.5% of base salary respectively, being slightly higher than the opportunity under IMCD's current Remuneration Policy.

Other information

Within the boundaries set by the Remuneration Policy, the Supervisory Board has offered Valerie Diele-Braun compensation for (part of) the loss on her personal investment in CABB upon leaving the company. The compensation is made up of a gross cash payment of EUR 1,000,000, of which the net proceeds will be fully used by Valerie Diele-Braun to purchase IMCD shares. In case of early termination of the services agreement, the Company can invoke a pro-rata repayment clause.

Upon appointment, the minimum holding requirement applicable to the members of the Management Board (equaling at least 100% of base salary for members, and at least 200% of base salary for the CEO) will apply. In line with the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board, new board members may build up the required shareholding in three years' time, including by way of vesting of conditional shares under the LTI plan.

