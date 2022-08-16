|
IMCD N : BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
Back
BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction15 aug 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
-
Issuing institutionIMCD N.V.
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce51470497
-
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares4.732.064,00
|
Number of voting rights5.610.824,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares64.460,00
|
Number of voting rights64.460,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares18.669,00
|
Number of voting rights23.928,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding8,45 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real8,30 %
|
Indirectly potential0,15 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding10,00 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real9,85 %
|
Indirectly potential0,16 %
Share information
Date last update: 16 August 2022
Disclaimer
IMCD NV published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 436 M
4 514 M
4 514 M
|Net income 2022
|
319 M
324 M
324 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
932 M
948 M
948 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|27,3x
|Yield 2022
|1,21%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 764 M
8 918 M
8 918 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,19x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|98,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|154,15 €
|Average target price
|164,39 €
|Spread / Average Target
|6,64%