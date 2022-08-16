Log in
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
153.90 EUR   -0.16%
03:04pIMCD N : BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
06:24aIMCD N : appoints new Managing Director in China
PU
08/04IMCD N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
IMCD N : BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam

08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction15 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
  • Issuing institutionIMCD N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce51470497
  • Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares4.732.064,00 Number of voting rights5.610.824,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares64.460,00 Number of voting rights64.460,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares18.669,00 Number of voting rights23.928,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding8,45 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real8,30 % Indirectly potential0,15 %
Stemrecht Total holding10,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real9,85 % Indirectly potential0,16 %

Date last update: 16 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMCD N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 4 436 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net income 2022 319 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 932 M 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 8 764 M 8 918 M 8 918 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 154,15 €
Average target price 164,39 €
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.-20.83%8 938
ECOLAB INC.-24.74%50 318
SIKA AG-34.88%40 275
GIVAUDAN SA-28.32%33 542
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-8.46%27 921
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.11.69%23 631