Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IMCD N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:59 2022-08-26 am EDT
148.10 EUR   -0.24%
04:11aIMCD N : FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
08/23IMCD México expands into the advanced materials market with the acquisition of PromaPlast®
GL
08/23IMCD México expands into the advanced materials market with the acquisition of PromaPlast®
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMCD N : FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam

08/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction24 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyFMR LLC
  • Issuing institutionIMCD N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce51470497
  • Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares5.696.890,00 Number of voting rights5.690.281,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT TRUST COMPANY; FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited , Fidelity Management Trust Company)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding10,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real10,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding9,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real9,99 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 25 August 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMCD N.V.
04:11aIMCD N : FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
08/23IMCD México expands into the advanced materials market with the acquisition of PromaPla..
GL
08/23IMCD México expands into the advanced materials market with the acquisition of PromaPla..
AQ
08/16IMCD N : BlackRock, Inc. - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
PU
08/16IMCD N : appoints new Managing Director in China
PU
08/16IMCD N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/15IMCD N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
08/04IMCD N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : IMCD N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Dutch Chemicals Group IMCD Predicts Operating EBITA Growth In FY22
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 478 M 4 463 M 4 463 M
Net income 2022 324 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2022 943 M 940 M 940 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 8 453 M 8 425 M 8 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
Duration : Period :
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 148,45 €
Average target price 162,98 €
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.-23.75%8 425
ECOLAB INC.-27.13%48 138
SIKA AG-40.53%35 975
GIVAUDAN SA-32.37%30 956
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-6.80%27 612
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.68%20 739