IMCD N : FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
FMR LLC - IMCD N.V. - Rotterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
Date of transaction24 aug 2022
Person obliged to notifyFMR LLC
Issuing institutionIMCD N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce51470497
Place of residenceRotterdam
Distribution in percentages
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares5.696.890,00
Number of voting rights5.690.281,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(FIDELITY INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT TRUST COMPANY; FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited , Fidelity Management Trust Company)
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding10,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real10,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding9,99 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real9,99 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Share information
Date last update: 25 August 2022
Disclaimer
IMCD NV published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
