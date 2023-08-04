Press release
IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 280 million in the first half of 2023
Rotterdam, The Netherlands (4 August 2023) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, and solutions provider, today announces its first half year 2023 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gross profit of EUR 583 million (+2% on a constant currency basis) showed resilience of IMCD's business model
- Operating EBITA decrease of 6% to EUR 280 million (-3% on a constant currency basis)
- Net result decrease of 14% to EUR 153 million (-12% on a constant currency basis)
- Free cash flow increased by 105% to EUR 241 million (first half of 2022: EUR 118 million)
- Successful completion of acquisitions in the UK, Sweden, Israel, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Colombia and India, and agreements signed to acquire entities in Chile, Singapore and Malaysia
Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "After an exceptional performance in 2022 and despite current challenging macroeconomic conditions, IMCD showed its resilience in the first six months of the year by achieving a gross profit of EUR 583 million (+2% forex adjusted) and an operating EBITA of EUR 280 million (-3% forex adjusted). IMCD delivered a healthy cash flow of over EUR 240 million (+105%), and a strong cash conversion margin of 84%. We remain confident about our diversified business model and continue to execute our growth strategy with diligence. With thirteen acquisitions this year, of which seven acquisitions in Latin America and Asia, we further expanded our global market presence and are well-positioned to deliver future business growth."
KEY FIGURES
EUR MILLIONJAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2023JAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2022CHANGE CHANGE FX ADJ. CHANGE
Revenue
2,287
2,318
(31)
(1%)
1%
Gross profit
583
584
(2)
0%
2%
Gross profit as a % of revenue
25.5%
25.2%
0.3%
Operating EBITA1
280
297
(17)
(6%)
(3%)
Operating EBITA as a % of revenue
12.2%
12.8%
(0.6%)
Conversion margin2
48.1%
50.8%
(2.7%)
Net result
153
177
(24)
(14%)
(12%)
Free cash flow3
241
118
123
105%
Cash conversion margin4
84.4%
38.9%
45.5%
Earnings per share (weighted)
2.68
3.11
(0.43)
(14%)
(12%)
Cash earnings per share (weighted)5
3.28
3.68
(0.40)
(11%)
(9%)
Number of full time employees end of period
4,549
4,013
536
13%
- Result from operating activities before amortisation of intangibles and non-recurring items
2 Operating EBITA in percentage of gross profit
3 Operating EBITDA excluding non-cashshare-based payment expenses, less lease payments, plus/less changes in working capital, less capital expenditures
4 Free cash flow in percentage of adjusted operating EBITDA (operating EBITDA plus non-cashshare-based payment costs minus lease payments) 5 Result for the year before amortisation (net of tax) divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares
Revenue
In the first half of 2023, revenue decreased by 1% to EUR 2,287.2 million, compared with the same period of 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, consisting of an organic decline of 6% and the impact of the first-time inclusion of companies acquired in 2022 and 2023 of 7%.
Gross profit
Gross profit, defined as revenue less costs of materials and inbound logistics, was EUR 582.5 million in the first half of 2023, compared with EUR 584.2 million in the same period of 2022. On a constant currency basis, the gross profit growth was 2%, consisting of an organic decrease of 3% and the impact of the first-time inclusion of businesses acquired in 2022 and 2023 of 5%.
Gross profit as a % of revenue increased by 0.3%-point from 25.2% in the first half of 2022 to 25.5% in 2023. The gross profit margin increase is the result of changes in local market conditions, gross margin improvement initiatives, fluctuations in the product mix and currency exchange rate movements.
Operating EBITA
Operating EBITA decreased by 6% from EUR 296.7 million in the first half of 2022 to EUR 280.1 million in the same period of 2023. On a constant currency basis operating EBITA decreased by 3%. The decline in operating EBITA, on a constant currency basis, is a combination of organic decline (-8%) and the impact of the first-time inclusion of companies acquired in 2022 and 2023 (+5%).
Operating EBITA as a % of revenue decreased by 0.6%-point from 12.8% in the first half of 2022 to 12.2% in 2023.
The conversion margin, defined as operating EBITA as a percentage of gross profit, decreased by 2.7%-point from 50.8% in the first half of 2022 to 48.1% in 2023. The decrease in conversion margin is the result of higher gross profit being more than offset by the growth of the operating expenses. Organic increase of operating expenses is mainly driven by the impact of higher than usual cost inflation in most of the regions.
Cash flow and capital expenditure
In the first half of 2023, free cash flow was EUR 240.9 million compared with EUR 117.6 million in the first half of 2022 (+EUR 123.3 million).
The cash conversion margin, defined as free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted operating EBITDA (Operating EBITDA adjusted for non-cashshare-based payments and lease payments), was 84.4% compared with 38.9% in the first half of 2022. The increase of the cash conversion margin in 2023 is the result of lower operating EBITDA more than offset by lower investments in net working capital.
The investment in net working capital (sum of inventories, trade and other receivables minus trade and other payables) in the first half of 2023 was EUR 40.0 million compared with EUR 179.9 million in the first half of 2022. The reduced working capital investments were primarily driven by the lower level of business activities in the first half of 2023. As at the end of June 2023, net working capital in days of revenue was 65 days (June 2022: 65 days).
Capital expenditure was EUR 4.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared with EUR 5.1 million in the same period of 2022 and mainly relates to investments in the ICT infrastructure, office improvements and technical equipment.
Net debt
As at 30 June 2023, net debt was EUR 1,268.0 million compared with EUR 1,026.9 million as of 31 December 2022.
The leverage ratio (net debt/operating EBITDA ratio including full year impact of acquisitions) as at the end of June 2023, was 2.1 times EBITDA (31 December 2022: 1.7). Calculated on the basis of the definitions used in the IMCD loan documents, the leverage ratio as at the end of June 2023 was 1.6 times EBITDA (31 December 2022: 1.3), which is well below the maximum of 4.25 as allowed under the loan documents.
The leverage development in the first half of 2023 is, among other things, influenced by a dividend payment of EUR 135.1 million in May and by considerations paid for acquired business of EUR 166.7 million.
DEVELOPMENTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT
The reporting segments are defined as follows:
- EMEA: all operating companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Africa
- Americas: all operating companies in the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
- Asia Pacific: all operating companies in Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea
- Holding companies: all non-operating companies, including the head office in Rotterdam and the regional offices in Singapore and the USA
The developments by operating segment in the first half of 2023 are as follows.
EMEA
EUR MILLIONJAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2023JAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2022CHANGECHANGEFX ADJ. CHANGE
Revenue
1,009.2
1,052.3
(43.1)
(4%)
(1%)
Gross profit
275.3
280.0
(4.7)
(2%)
1%
Gross profit as a % of revenue
27.3%
26.6%
0.7%
Operating EBITA
130.6
140.4
(9.8)
(7%)
(4%)
Operating EBITA as a % of revenue
12.9%
13.3%
(0.4%)
Conversion margin
47.4%
50.1%
(2.7%)
Revenue decreased by 4% from EUR 1,052.3 million in the first half of 2022 to EUR 1,009.2 million in 2023. On a constant currency basis, revenue decrease was 1%. Gross profit decreased by 2% to EUR 275.3 million in the first half of 2023 (+1% on a constant currency basis). Gross profit margin increased by 0.7%-point to 27.3%.
Operating EBITA decreased by 7% from EUR 140.4 million in the first half of 2022 to EUR 130.6 million in 2023. On a constant currency basis the decrease in operating EBITA was 4%. Compared with the same period in 2022, operating EBITA as a % of revenue decreased by 0.4%-point to 12.9% in the first half of 2023.
On 20 April 2023, IMCD acquired 100% of the share capital of ACM AB ("ACM"), a distributor of minerals and chemicals. Based in Sweden, ACM is mostly active within the coatings, adhesives, paper, plastics, rubber, and construction industries. With six employees, ACM generated revenues of approximately EUR 13 million in 2022.
On 1 May 2023, IMCD acquired the import and distribution business of Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. ("Tagra Distribution Division"), a distributor and supplier of cosmetic raw materials and ingredients for the beauty and personal care industry in Israel. In 2022, Tagra Distribution Division generated revenues of approximately EUR 7 million and adds seven employees to the IMCD Israel team.
On 7 June 2023, IMCD acquired 100% of the shares of KOI Products Solutions and Engineering Ltd ("KOI Products Solutions"). KOI Products Solutions has partnerships with some of the world's leading suppliers of speciality products and predominantly serves the composite, paint, cosmetics, coatings, and ink markets. The company, based in Petach Tikva, Israel, generated revenues of approximately EUR 8 million in the financial year 2022 and adds 13 employees to the IMCD Israel team.
The first half of 2023 results include, in addition to the aforementioned acquisitions, the impact of the acquisition of Polychem (South Eastern Europe) in February 2022, Evenlode (UK and Ireland) in March 2022 and Orange Chemicals (UK) in February 2023.
On 3 July 2023, IMCD acquired 100% of the shares in CPS Chemical Oil-Tech (Pty) Ltd ("CPS Oil-Tech"), a distributor of raw materials to the petroleum, additive, grease manufacturing and other industry related segments in South Africa. With 8 employees, CPS Oil-Tech generated revenues of approximately EUR 12 million in the financial year that ended on February 28, 2022.
On 13 July 2023, IMCD acquired 90% of the shares of O&3 Limited, ("O&3"), an industry leading supplier of speciality natural ingredients to the global beauty and personal care markets. With 69 employees, across its offices and facilities in Ripon (UK), Warka (Poland) and New York (USA), O&3 generated revenues of approximately EUR 37 million in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.
Americas
EUR MILLIONJAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2023JAN. 1 - JUNE 30, 2022CHANGECHANGEFX ADJ. CHANGE
Revenue
738.4
773.1
(34.7)
(4%)
(5%)
Gross profit
178.8
183.7
(4.9)
(3%)
(3%)
Gross profit as a % of revenue
24.2%
23.8%
0.4%
Operating EBITA
87.7
93.1
(5.4)
(6%)
(6%)
Operating EBITA as a % of revenue
11.9%
12.0%
(0.1%)
Conversion margin
49.0%
50.7%
(1.7%)
In the first half of 2023, revenue decreased by 4% compared to the same period of 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue decrease was 5%. Gross profit decline was 3% to EUR 178.8 million in 2023, compared with
EUR 183.7 million in the first half of 2022 (-3% on a constant currency basis). Gross profit margin increased by 0.4%- point from 23.8% in the first half of 2022 to 24.2% in 2023.
Operating EBITA decreased by 6% from EUR 93.1 million in the first half of 2022 to EUR 87.7 million in 2023 (-6% on a constant currency basis). Operating EBITA as a % of revenue decreased by 0.1%-point to 11.9%.
On 19 May 2023, IMCD acquired 100% of the shares of Allianz Group International S.A.S. ("Allianz"). Allianz is a distributor of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and serves the Colombian market. Headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, Allianz has 25 employees and generated revenues of approximately EUR 7 million in 2022.
The first half of 2023 results include, in addition to the acquisition of Allianz, the impact of the acquisitions of Polyorganic (Brazil) and Quelaris (Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru) in March 2022, and Promaplast (Mexico) in September 2022.
On 18 July 2023, IMCD signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Representaciones de Materias Primas Industriales Limitada ("MAPRIN"). MAPRIN is a raw materials distributor for the beauty and personal care industry, headquartered in Santiago, Chile. MAPRIN has 20 employees and generated revenues to its LATAM organisation of approximately EUR 8 million in 2022. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in August 2023.
On 2 August 2023, IMCD acquired 100% of the shares of Sachs Chemical, Inc. ("Sachs"). Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sachs is a speciality chemicals distributor, providing customised solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. With 38 employees, Sachs generated revenues of approximately EUR 48 million in 2022.
