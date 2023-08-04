Revenue

In the first half of 2023, revenue decreased by 1% to EUR 2,287.2 million, compared with the same period of 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, consisting of an organic decline of 6% and the impact of the first-time inclusion of companies acquired in 2022 and 2023 of 7%.

Gross profit

Gross profit, defined as revenue less costs of materials and inbound logistics, was EUR 582.5 million in the first half of 2023, compared with EUR 584.2 million in the same period of 2022. On a constant currency basis, the gross profit growth was 2%, consisting of an organic decrease of 3% and the impact of the first-time inclusion of businesses acquired in 2022 and 2023 of 5%.

Gross profit as a % of revenue increased by 0.3%-point from 25.2% in the first half of 2022 to 25.5% in 2023. The gross profit margin increase is the result of changes in local market conditions, gross margin improvement initiatives, fluctuations in the product mix and currency exchange rate movements.

Operating EBITA

Operating EBITA decreased by 6% from EUR 296.7 million in the first half of 2022 to EUR 280.1 million in the same period of 2023. On a constant currency basis operating EBITA decreased by 3%. The decline in operating EBITA, on a constant currency basis, is a combination of organic decline (-8%) and the impact of the first-time inclusion of companies acquired in 2022 and 2023 (+5%).

Operating EBITA as a % of revenue decreased by 0.6%-point from 12.8% in the first half of 2022 to 12.2% in 2023.

The conversion margin, defined as operating EBITA as a percentage of gross profit, decreased by 2.7%-point from 50.8% in the first half of 2022 to 48.1% in 2023. The decrease in conversion margin is the result of higher gross profit being more than offset by the growth of the operating expenses. Organic increase of operating expenses is mainly driven by the impact of higher than usual cost inflation in most of the regions.

Cash flow and capital expenditure

In the first half of 2023, free cash flow was EUR 240.9 million compared with EUR 117.6 million in the first half of 2022 (+EUR 123.3 million).

The cash conversion margin, defined as free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted operating EBITDA (Operating EBITDA adjusted for non-cashshare-based payments and lease payments), was 84.4% compared with 38.9% in the first half of 2022. The increase of the cash conversion margin in 2023 is the result of lower operating EBITDA more than offset by lower investments in net working capital.

The investment in net working capital (sum of inventories, trade and other receivables minus trade and other payables) in the first half of 2023 was EUR 40.0 million compared with EUR 179.9 million in the first half of 2022. The reduced working capital investments were primarily driven by the lower level of business activities in the first half of 2023. As at the end of June 2023, net working capital in days of revenue was 65 days (June 2022: 65 days).

Capital expenditure was EUR 4.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared with EUR 5.1 million in the same period of 2022 and mainly relates to investments in the ICT infrastructure, office improvements and technical equipment.