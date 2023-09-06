In his new role, Anderson will drive the company's strategic growth aspirations aligned with IMCD APAC's five-pillar strategy which comprises of expanding both new and existing partnerships, fostering commercial and operational excellence, pursuing potential M&A prospects, nurturing talent development, and boosting the digital transformation of the business.



Anderson brings to IMCD 20 years of expertise in general management plus full P&L responsibilities for various global, highly matrixed organisations like Hertz and SC Johnson in Vietnam, Singapore, China and the US. Before joining IMCD, he was the General Manager of Ecolab Vietnam, leading the business to double-digit growth for the past few years.



"Anderson's dynamic personality coupled with his diverse experience are a great fit to IMCD's entrepreneurial culture. His strategic vision and ability to navigate complex challenges will undoubtedly lead our Vietnamese business towards new opportunities and achievements," said Daan Roebbers, Regional Director for Expansion, Strategy and Digitalisation at IMCD APAC.



"Under regional stewardship, I look forward to working with the Vietnam team to successfully complete the integration of our newly acquired business, CMS, while being laser-focused on driving organic growth, supplier expansion, digitisation, and talent development," expressed Anderson Trinh, Managing Director of IMCD Vietnam.



Anderson holds dual citizenship in the US and Vietnam, will be based at the IMCD office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and will report to Daan Roebbers.



