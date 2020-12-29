Log in
IMCD N : expands its footprint with a Personal Care Application Laboratory in Thailand

12/29/2020 | 03:11am EST
The new Personal Care Application Laboratory aims to work in close collaboration with customers' research and development departments, carrying out competitive matching against other ingredients and sharing new application opportunities. The facility will focus mainly on skin, sun care and colour cosmetics. Customers will also be able to test product performance, run stability and application tests, and review the finished product with the support of IMCD's scientists and technical managers.

Suppliers, on the other hand, can gain an insight as to how their products interact and function in combination with other products from the IMCD portfolio as part of a finished formulation. With the in-depth knowledge and technical know-how of product functionality and market trend awareness, the technical team can support suppliers to develop new product concepts for the future.

'It all started as a collaboration project with the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science of a local university. We used their facility as a R&D centre to develop formulations and prototypes on skin and sun care, and to share the knowledge on latest innovative ingredients and market trends,' comments Sriwalpha Burarak, Business Unit Manager, IMCD Thailand Personal Care. 'As we see an increase in demand for our technical expertise and co-creation projects on new trends, we decided to invest in our own facility to better support our customers and suppliers.'

'The Personal Care industry is constantly rejuvenating itself with new concepts, formats and approaches, especially with the increased demand of the premium product segment in Asia. The pace of how the industry evolves has been overwhelming for our partners to keep up.' remarks Kristian Hartono, Regional Business Director for Personal Care in APAC. 'This application lab is meant to provide inspiration for new ideas in the development of next generation cosmetic products, help our customers to fulfill the consumers' needs using the broad portfolio of highly performing functional and innovative cosmetic active ingredients, and support our partners to stay in the forefront of market developments and overcome their challenges.'

The facility will double up as a training centre to ensure that IMCD employees stay abreast of market trends and developments to provide the best knowledge of the functionality and characteristics of the product offerings.

For further questions, please reach out to our Media Relations Team.

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:10:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard P. Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janus Smalbraak Member-Supervisory Board
