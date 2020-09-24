IMCD N : expands regional partnership with FrieslandCampina Ingredients in Indonesia

Log in
09/24/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Commencing on 1 October 2020, the appointment will cover the full-scale offerings under the Adult Nutrition portfolio including Biotis™ Gut Health, FCI's latest range of prebiotic digestive heath solutions. IMCD's application labs comprise state-of-the-art equipment which provide the ideal environment for end user collaborations utilizing FCI's solutions to develop high quality, functional and nutritional products.

'This new chapter in our partnership with IMCD will allow us to leverage on their extensive distribution networks to increase our footprint in one of the fastest growing markets for Adult Nutrition in the region. The launch of Biotis™ Gut Health marks a whole new era of ingredient science, and we are excited to share these products with customers and brand owners to help them develop great looking and tasting food, drink and supplements with compelling health benefits,' said Saikrishna , APAC Sales Director, Adult Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.

The development is an extension of an existing partnership between the two companies, which saw the initial appointment of IMCD as a key distributor of FCI's Adult Nutrition products in Malaysia and Thailand earlier this year. In addition to this, IMCD also has agreements with FCI to distribute the company's Early Life Nutrition portfolio in Malaysia and Thailand, and its Food & Beverages portfolio in Thailand.

'IMCD's in-depth knowledge of the Food & Nutrition markets will enable us to serve well the existing food & beverage customers as well as allowing opportunities to grow the business in the direction of the nutrition applications, which is a market in expansion in the region' said Emmanuel Colette, IMCD Regional Business Group Director, Food & Nutrition for APAC.

For further questions, please reach out to our Media Relations Team.

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:04:03 UTC
