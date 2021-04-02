IMCD N : NV adjustments to financial calendar

As a result, the new financial calendar dates are as follows:
22 June 2021 AGM / Dividend announcement
24 June 2021 Ex-dividend date
25 June 2021 Dividend record date
28 June 2021 Dividend payment date
A full overview of IMCD's financial calendar is available in the Investor section of IMCD's website here.
