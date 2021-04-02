Log in
IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/01 11:35:28 am
120.9 EUR   +2.03%
IMCD N : NV adjustments to financial calendar

04/02/2021 | 01:12am EDT
As a result, the new financial calendar dates are as follows:

22 June 2021 AGM / Dividend announcement

24 June 2021 Ex-dividend date

25 June 2021 Dividend record date

28 June 2021 Dividend payment date

A full overview of IMCD's financial calendar is available in the Investor section of IMCD's website here.

To read the full press release, please click on the link below:

PRESS RELEASE_IMCD NV adjustments to financial calendar

Disclaimer

IMCD NV published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
