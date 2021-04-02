IMCD N : NV adjustments to financial calendar

As a result, the new financial calendar dates are as follows:

22 June 2021 AGM / Dividend announcement

24 June 2021 Ex-dividend date

25 June 2021 Dividend record date

28 June 2021 Dividend payment date

A full overview of IMCD's financial calendar is available in the Investor section of IMCD's website here.

