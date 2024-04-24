ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands 24 April 2024 – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Spain has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Cobapharma, S.L.U, a European distributor in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Cobapharma provides an extensive portfolio of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) as well as nutraceutical ingredients. With 20 employees, Cobapharma represents leading suppliers and generated a revenue of approximately EUR 19 million in the financial year that ended December 31, 2023.

‘Cobapharma is a rapidly growing distributor in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Their esteemed reputation for providing high-quality APIs and nutraceutical ingredients perfectly complements our existing portfolio. The alignment of our business models will enhance our ability to serve our customers and partners’ comments John Robinson, Business Group Director IMCD Pharmaceuticals.

‘We are excited to join IMCD. This acquisition opens new opportunities for Cobapharma to expand its offerings and reach a broader customer base. We look forward to leveraging IMCD's expertise and network to accelerate our growth and value creation to our customers’, says Gianluca Galimberti, General Manager Cobapharma.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024.

