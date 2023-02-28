Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IMCD N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:19 2023-02-28 am EST
149.90 EUR   +1.11%
01:01pIMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals
GL
02/24Transcript : IMCD N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/24Imcd N : - Corporate Governance Declaration 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals

02/28/2023 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (28 February 2023) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD UK has acquired 100% of the shares of Orange Chemicals Ltd (“Orange Chemicals”), a distributor of performance chemicals throughout the UK and Ireland.

Since its inception in 1976, Orange Chemicals has built an excellent industry reputation alongside its strong presence across Coatings & Construction, Advanced Materials, and other industrial markets.
 
“Orange Chemicals brings a highly complementary portfolio of suppliers, products, and customers, in addition to excellent industry relationships, expertise, and a proven track record of steady growth.  Joining forces with Orange Chemicals will enable IMCD UK to expand our customer offering and consequently accelerate our growth ambitions throughout the UK and Ireland”, said Paul Hanbury, Managing Director, IMCD UK.

Orange Chemicals, headquartered in Winchester, generated a revenue of approximately EUR 30 million in financial year 2022 and adds seven employees to the IMCD UK team. The company has long-standing partnerships with leading global suppliers, which make it an ideal fit with IMCD UK.
 
“Joining IMCD is an exciting new chapter for Orange Chemicals and reinforces our commitment to delivering valuable connections between our customers and supply chain partners, as we have done for over 45 years.  I’m confident that our complementary portfolios and business models will be highly beneficial for our companies, but also for the principals and customers we serve,” commented John Millett, Managing Director, Orange Chemicals.

Attached, is the full press release in pdf format, the key visual and the photo caption.

Attachments


All news about IMCD N.V.
01:01pIMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals
GL
02/24Transcript : IMCD N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/24Imcd N : - Corporate Governance Declaration 2022
PU
02/24IMCD reports 48% EBITA growth in 2022
GL
02/24IMCD reports 48% EBITA growth in 2022
GL
02/24IMCD N.V. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
02/22IMCD N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16IMCD to Buy Raw Materials Distributor in South Africa
MT
02/16IMCD South Africa expands its Lubricants & Energy footprint with the acquisition of CPS..
GL
02/16IMCD South Africa expands its Lubricants & Energy footprint with the acquisition of CPS..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMCD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 772 M 5 056 M 5 056 M
Net income 2023 306 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2023 817 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 8 433 M 8 935 M 8 935 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IMCD N.V.
Duration : Period :
IMCD N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 148,25 €
Average target price 157,31 €
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Janus Smalbraak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Jordan Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Ronald Nanninga Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMCD N.V.11.34%8 935
ECOLAB INC.9.76%45 446
SIKA AG20.16%43 650
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA6.24%30 233
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION18.52%30 122
GIVAUDAN SA2.40%28 540