ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (13 October 2023, 18:00 CEST) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Mrs. Dorthe Mikkelsen for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board. This appointment proposal will be presented to the shareholders for their approval in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 27 November 2023.

The nomination of Mrs. Mikkelsen is in response to the vacancy arisen by the resignation of Mrs. Valerie Diele-Braun, who has assumed her role as member of the Management Board as of 1 October and will be succeeding Piet van der Slikke as CEO of IMCD as of January 2024.

Dorthe Mikkelsen (1967) has the Danish nationality and holds a degree in marketing from Copenhagen Business School and a master's degree in pharmacy from the Royal Danish School of Pharmacy. She is an experienced business leader and seasoned international executive in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. After starting her career at Novo Nordisk, Mrs. Mikkelsen joined MSD (Merck, Sharp & Dohme), one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, where she held various management positions in over 25 years. Most recently, Mrs. Mikkelsen served as Senior Vice President and President Asia Pacific, with P&L responsibility for revenue of over EUR 2.3 billion and 3,500 employees (with oversight of total 7,000 employees).

In 2021, Mrs Mikkelsen relocated back to Denmark and focussed on non-executive roles. She is currently a non-executive director at Falck, a global healthcare provider with operations in 26 countries in Europe, USA, and Latin America, where she is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration & Appointment Committee. In addition, she is a non-executive director at Theramex, a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women’s health, where Mrs. Mikkelsen also chairs the Remuneration Committee.

Her industry-knowledge, in particular in the pharmaceuticals market segment, and international experience are deemed a valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board’s composition. Her expertise gained in current non-executive roles will furthermore strengthen the Supervisory Board as a whole.

Further details on the nomination are included in the documentation for the EGM, that is published on IMCD's website here.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 13 October 2023, 18:00 hrs CEST.

