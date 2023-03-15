Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. IMCD N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD N.V.

(IMCD)
  Report
2023-03-14
147.65 EUR   +2.36%
IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting

03/15/2023 | 02:01am EDT
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 March 2023) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its annual general Meeting of shareholders (AGM), which will be held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CET at the Mainport by Inntel Hotel, Schiedamsedijk 140, 3011 EN, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The convocation, agenda and further documentation for the AGM are available in the Investors’ section of IMCD’s website. The meeting will be held in person.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst other, the nomination of Valerie Diele-Braun as Member of the Management Board and successor of Piet van der Slikke as IMCD’s CEO as of 1 January 2024. This nomination was announced with a separate press release at the date hereof, available here.

Other proposals include the reappointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the fiscal year 2024, and appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as external auditor as of the fiscal year 2025. Full details of all voting items are included in the proxy materials published on the website. The materials include the 2022 Annual Report as published on 24 February 2023, which hold the financial statements, the reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the 2022 Remuneration Report.

Subject to adoption by the AGM of the dividend proposal of EUR 6.78 per share in cash, the dividend calendar will be as follows:

  • 26 April 2023 - AGM | Dividend announcement
  • 28 April 2023 - Ex-dividend date
  • 2 May 2023   - Dividend record date
  • 4 May 2023   - Dividend payment date

Shareholders are advised to check the information on the website regularly for any updates.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 15 March 2023, 07:00 a.m. CET.

Attached, please find the full press release in pdf format.

© GlobeNewswire 2023
