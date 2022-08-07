Log in
    ICBU   US44969G1013

IMD COMPANIES, INC.

(ICBU)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.000900 USD   +16.88%
iMD : Information and Disclosure Statements

08/07/2022 | 05:04am EDT
1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

iMD Companies, Inc.

800 E. College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

3/31/1993 The Company was originally named ADV Acquisition Corp. 06/16/1993 Empire Capital Corp.

06/23/1998 Interfund Resources, Ltd. 03/23/1999 Interactive Technologies.com Inc. 02/15/2008 International Coastal Biofuels, Inc. 09/23/2010 iMD Companies to Current

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

iMD Companies, Inc. is a Florida Corporation and it is an active Corporation

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

IMD Companies, inc. 800 E. College Parkway Carson City, NV 89706

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol: ICBU

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

Preferred Class A Stock

Preferred Class B Stock

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 2 of 8

Common Stock, CUSIP # 44969G 10 1, trading symbol: ICBU

Preferred Stock, No CUSIP or trading symbol

Par or Stated Value:

Common Stock, Par value $.001 per share

Preferred A Stock, Par value $.001 per share

Preferred B Stock, Par value $.001 per share

COMMON STOCK

(i) June 30, 2022

(ii) Number of Shares Authorized

5,000,000,000

(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding

3,946,071,300

(iv) Freely Tradable Shares

3,318,838,295

(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders

1,235

(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record

778

PREFERRED CLASS A STOCK

(i) June 30, 2022

(ii) Number of Shares Authorized

1,000,000

(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding

11

(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders

1

(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record

1

PREFERRED CLASS B STOCK

(i) June 30, 2022

(ii) Number of Shares Authorized

100,000

(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding

50,000

(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders

1

(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record

1

Transfer Agent

Name:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co.

Phone: 732-872-2727

Email:

matt@oldmonmouth.com

Address:

200 Memorial Parkway

Atlantic Highland, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:

No:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 3 of 8

3) Issuance History

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End:

*

Date 12/31/18

Opening Balance

Common: 3,147,071,300

Preferred A: 11

Preferred B: 50,000

Date of

Transacti

Number

Class of

Value

Were

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted

Exemption

Transaction

on type

of

Securitie

of

the

Entity

share

or

or

(e.g. new

Shares

s

share

shares

Shares

issuance

Unrestricte

Registratio

issuance,

Issued

s

issued

were issued

(e.g. for

d as of this

n Type.

cancellati

(or

issue

at a

to (entities

cash or

filing.

on,

cancele

d

discou

must have

debt

shares

d)

($/per

nt to

individual

conversion

returned

share)

market

with voting /

)

-OR-

to

at

price

investment

Nature of

treasury)

Issua

at the

control

Services

nce

time of

disclosed).

Provided

issuan

ce?

(Yes/N

o)

02/11/20

New issue

199000000

Common

Yes

GPL

Debt

Unresticted

Exemption

Ventures

Conversion

Cosmin

Panait

03/04/20

New issue

300000000

Common

Yes

1207124 BC

Debt

Unresticted

Exemption

LTD. Harry

Conversion

Bygimes

05/26/20

New issue

60000000

Common

Yes

David J.

Debt

Unresticted

Exemption

Barish

Conversion

07/08/21

New issue

200000000

Common

Yes

Charles J.

Debt

Unrestricted

Exemption

Yourshaw

Conversion

08/24/21

New issue

20000000

Common

Yes

Randall

Consulting

Restricted

Exemption

Marc Fuchs

Agreement

05/01/22

New issue

20000000

Common

Yes

Shane

Consulting

Restricted

Exemption

Leupold

Agreement

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 4 of 8

Date 06/30/22

Common: 3,946,071,300

Preferred A: 11

Preferred B: 50,000

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

None

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities..

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstand

Principal

Interest

Matur

Conversion

Name of

Reason for

Note

ing

Amount at

Accrued

ity

Terms (e.g.

Noteholder

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Balance

Issuance

($)

Date

pricing

(entities must

Loan,

($)

($)

mechanism for

have individual

Services, etc.)

determining

with voting /

conversion of

investment

instrument to

control

shares)

disclosed).

12/31/11

$260,460

144700

$115,760

12/31

8%

Interest,

Redwood Funding

Loan

/12

Corp. Chris

Jensen

12/19/12

$95,527

$55,540

$39,988

12/19

8%

Interest,

Anything Media,

Loan

/13

Inc. Chris Jensen

04/25/14

$41,600

$26,000

$15,600

04/25

10% Interest

Irwin Zalcberg

Loan

/15

02/15/15

$25,664.0

$68,017

$44,807

02/15

10% Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

0

/16

Inc. Chris Jensen

03/27/15

$19,610

$13,250

$6,360

03/27

8%

Interest

Micaddan Marketing

Loan

/16

Consultants, LLC.

Allan Rosenthal

12/31/15

$77,178

51452

$25,726

12/31

10% Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/16

Inc. Chris Jensen

12/31/16

$51,033

38662

$12,371

12/31

8%

Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/17

Inc.Chris Jensen

06/25/18

$25,288

21800

$3,488

06/25

8%

Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/19

Inc. Chris Jensen

12/31/19

$10,440

$9,000

$1,440

12/31

8%

Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/20

Inc. Chris Jensen

12/31/20

$27,750

$27,750

$1,002

12/31

8%

Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/21

Inc. Chris Jensen

01/07/21

$25,830

$25,000

$830

01/07

8%

Interest

Reuben Taub

Loan

/21

02/25/21

$24,168

$23,500

$668

02/25

8%

Interest

Anything Media,

Loan

/22

Inc. Chris Jensen

03/01/21

$16,200

$15,000

$1,200

03/01

8%

Interest

David Barish

Loan

/22

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 5 of 8

Managers and Directors
Richard Wilson Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Larry Robertson President & Director
Jim Filkins Vice President-Sales
William B. Haseltine Head-Legal Counsel
