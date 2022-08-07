iMD : Information and Disclosure Statements

1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
iMD Companies, Inc.
800 E. College Parkway
Carson City, NV 89706
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
3/31/1993 The Company was originally named ADV Acquisition Corp. 06/16/1993 Empire Capital Corp.
06/23/1998 Interfund Resources, Ltd. 03/23/1999 Interactive Technologies.com Inc. 02/15/2008 International Coastal Biofuels, Inc. 09/23/2010 iMD Companies to Current
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
iMD Companies, Inc. is a Florida Corporation and it is an active Corporation
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
IMD Companies, inc. 800 E. College Parkway Carson City, NV 89706
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol: ICBU
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
Preferred Class A Stock
Preferred Class B Stock
Common Stock, CUSIP # 44969G 10 1, trading symbol: ICBU
Preferred Stock, No CUSIP or trading symbol
Par or Stated Value:
Common Stock, Par value $.001 per share
Preferred A Stock, Par value $.001 per share
Preferred B Stock, Par value $.001 per share
COMMON STOCK
(i) June 30, 2022
(ii) Number of Shares Authorized
5,000,000,000
(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding
3,946,071,300
(iv) Freely Tradable Shares
3,318,838,295
(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders
1,235
(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record
778
PREFERRED CLASS A STOCK
(i) June 30, 2022
(ii) Number of Shares Authorized
1,000,000
(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding
11
(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders
1
(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record
1
PREFERRED CLASS B STOCK
(i) June 30, 2022
(ii) Number of Shares Authorized
100,000
(iii) Shares Issued and Outstanding
50,000
(v) Total Number of Beneficial Shareholders
1
(vi) Total Number of Shareholders of Record
1
Transfer Agent
Name:
Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co.
Phone: 732-872-2727
Email:
matt@oldmonmouth.com
Address:
200 Memorial Parkway
Atlantic Highland, NJ 07716
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:
No:
3) Issuance History
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
Recent Fiscal Year End:
*
Date 12/31/18
Opening Balance
Common: 3,147,071,300
Preferred A: 11
Preferred B: 50,000
Date of
Transacti
Number
Class of
Value
Were
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted
Exemption
Transaction
on type
of
Securitie
of
the
Entity
share
or
or
(e.g. new
Shares
s
share
shares
Shares
issuance
Unrestricte
Registratio
issuance,
Issued
s
issued
were issued
(e.g. for
d as of this
n Type.
cancellati
(or
issue
at a
to (entities
cash or
filing.
on,
cancele
d
discou
must have
debt
shares
d)
($/per
nt to
individual
conversion
returned
share)
market
with voting /
)
-OR-
to
at
price
investment
Nature of
treasury)
Issua
at the
control
Services
nce
time of
disclosed).
Provided
issuan
ce?
(Yes/N
o)
02/11/20
New issue
199000000
Common
Yes
GPL
Debt
Unresticted
Exemption
Ventures
Conversion
Cosmin
Panait
03/04/20
New issue
300000000
Common
Yes
1207124 BC
Debt
Unresticted
Exemption
LTD. Harry
Conversion
Bygimes
05/26/20
New issue
60000000
Common
Yes
David J.
Debt
Unresticted
Exemption
Barish
Conversion
07/08/21
New issue
200000000
Common
Yes
Charles J.
Debt
Unrestricted
Exemption
Yourshaw
Conversion
08/24/21
New issue
20000000
Common
Yes
Randall
Consulting
Restricted
Exemption
Marc Fuchs
Agreement
05/01/22
New issue
20000000
Common
Yes
Shane
Consulting
Restricted
Exemption
Leupold
Agreement
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Date 06/30/22
Common: 3,946,071,300
Preferred A: 11
Preferred B: 50,000
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
None
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities..
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstand
Principal
Interest
Matur
Conversion
Name of
Reason for
Note
ing
Amount at
Accrued
ity
Terms (e.g.
Noteholder
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Balance
Issuance
($)
Date
pricing
(entities must
Loan,
($)
($)
mechanism for
have individual
Services, etc.)
determining
with voting /
conversion of
investment
instrument to
control
shares)
disclosed).
12/31/11
$260,460
144700
$115,760
12/31
8%
Interest,
Redwood Funding
Loan
/12
Corp. Chris
Jensen
12/19/12
$95,527
$55,540
$39,988
12/19
8%
Interest,
Anything Media,
Loan
/13
Inc. Chris Jensen
04/25/14
$41,600
$26,000
$15,600
04/25
10% Interest
Irwin Zalcberg
Loan
/15
02/15/15
$25,664.0
$68,017
$44,807
02/15
10% Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
0
/16
Inc. Chris Jensen
03/27/15
$19,610
$13,250
$6,360
03/27
8%
Interest
Micaddan Marketing
Loan
/16
Consultants, LLC.
Allan Rosenthal
12/31/15
$77,178
51452
$25,726
12/31
10% Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/16
Inc. Chris Jensen
12/31/16
$51,033
38662
$12,371
12/31
8%
Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/17
Inc.Chris Jensen
06/25/18
$25,288
21800
$3,488
06/25
8%
Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/19
Inc. Chris Jensen
12/31/19
$10,440
$9,000
$1,440
12/31
8%
Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/20
Inc. Chris Jensen
12/31/20
$27,750
$27,750
$1,002
12/31
8%
Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/21
Inc. Chris Jensen
01/07/21
$25,830
$25,000
$830
01/07
8%
Interest
Reuben Taub
Loan
/21
02/25/21
$24,168
$23,500
$668
02/25
8%
Interest
Anything Media,
Loan
/22
Inc. Chris Jensen
03/01/21
$16,200
$15,000
$1,200
03/01
8%
Interest
David Barish
Loan
/22
