iMD : Information and Disclosure Statements

1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

iMD Companies, Inc.

800 E. College Parkway

Carson City, NV 89706

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

3/31/1993 The Company was originally named ADV Acquisition Corp.  06/16/1993 Empire Capital Corp.

06/23/1998 Interfund Resources, Ltd. 03/23/1999 Interactive Technologies.com Inc. 02/15/2008 International Coastal Biofuels, Inc. 09/23/2010 iMD Companies to Current

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

iMD Companies, Inc. is a Florida Corporation and it is an active Corporation

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

IMD Companies, inc. 800 E. College Parkway Carson City, NV 89706

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?