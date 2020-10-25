Imdex : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Imdex Limited

ABN: 78 008 947 813

Name of Director Anthony Wooles Date of last notice 24 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Interest held by AEW Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) a Company of which Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Wooles is a Director Date of change 20-22 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 700,000 Class Ordinary Number acquired N/A Number disposed 250,000 Value/Consideration $1.36 cents per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 450,000