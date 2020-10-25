|
Imdex : Change of Directors Interest Notice
10/25/2020 | 10:55pm EDT
26 October 2020
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2001
Dear Sir/Madam
Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice
Please find attached the Appendix 3Y notice in respect of Mr Anthony Wooles, Chairman of Imdex Limited.
Yours faithfully
Imdex Limited
Paul Evans
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Imdex Limited
ABN: 78 008 947 813
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Anthony Wooles
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
24 December 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Interest held by AEW Holdings Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
a Company of which
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
interest.
|
Mr Wooles is a Director
|
|
|
Date of change
|
20-22 October 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
700,000
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
250,000
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$1.36 cents per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
450,000
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
On market trade of IMD shares to discharge commitments and tax obligation to the ATO.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities
|
or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
