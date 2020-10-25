Log in
IMDEX LIMITED

IMDEX LIMITED

(IMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
1.32 AUD   -3.65%
10/25IMDEX : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
10/15IMDEX : Results of Meeting
PU
10/15IMDEX : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
Imdex : Change of Directors Interest Notice

10/25/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

26 October 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Dear Sir/Madam

Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notice

Please find attached the Appendix 3Y notice in respect of Mr Anthony Wooles, Chairman of Imdex Limited.

Yours faithfully

Imdex Limited

Paul Evans

Company Secretary

CONFIDENTIAL - © Imdex Limited October 2020

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Imdex Limited

ABN: 78 008 947 813

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Wooles

Date of last notice

24 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by AEW Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

a Company of which

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Mr Wooles is a Director

Date of change

20-22 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

700,000

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

250,000

Value/Consideration

$1.36 cents per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

450,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trade of IMD shares to discharge commitments and tax obligation to the ATO.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:54:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 244 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 16,8 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2021 40,7 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 523 M 372 M 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart IMDEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imdex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMDEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,55 AUD
Last Close Price 1,32 AUD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul House Chief Executive Officer
Anthony E. Wooles Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Evans Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Matthew Regan Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Dave Lawie Chief Technologist  Mining Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMDEX LIMITED-10.51%372
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.97%3 329
CENTAMIN PLC5.32%2 016
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.63%1 812
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-30.25%564
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.17.64%409
