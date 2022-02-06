Imdex : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

ASX APPENDIX 4D AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021.
Please find attached IMDEX ed 31 December 2021, inclusive of the Auditors Review Report and Independence Declaration.
Yours faithfully
IMDEX Limited
Michael Tomasz
Company Secretary
These have been approved for lodgement by the IMDEX Board of Directors.
Classification | Public
For personal use only
the market.
Current Reporting Period:
31 December 2021
Previous Corresponding Reporting Period:
31 December 2020
The Financial Report has been subject to review and is not subject to dispute or qualification. The auditors review report is included herein.
The interim Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards .
The interim Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report and hence should be read in conjunction with the latest annual report of IMDEX Limited, being for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
In addition, reference should be made to any public announcements made by IMDEX Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Classification | Public
For personal use only
Consolidated
Half Year Ended
Half Year Ended
% Change
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Notes
Up / (Down)
Revenue from ordinary activities
(i)
35%
167,778
124,336
Net profit for the period
(i)
81%
24,394
13,476
Net profit attributable to members
(i)
81%
24,394
13,476
Interim dividend (cents per share)
(ii)
50%
1.5
1.0
Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)
16%
41.93
36.14
The announcement made to the ASX on 7 February 2022 provides an explanation of the Group's financial results and operating performance for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
The FY22 interim fully franked dividend was declared on 4 February 2022 with a record date of 10 March 2022 and a payment date of 24 March 2022. There are no dividend reinvestment plans in operation.
Classification | Public
For personal use only
The Directors of IMDEX Limited submit herewith the financial report of IMDEX Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group or Consolidated Entity) for the half year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:
Directors
The Directors of the Company during or since the end of the Half Year are:
Name
Period of Directorship
Mr Anthony Wooles, Non-Executive Chairman
Appointed 1 July 2016
Mr Kevin Dundo, Non-Executive Director
Appointed 14 January 2004
Mr Ivan Gustavino, Non-Executive Director
Appointed 3 July 2015
Ms Sally-Anne Layman, Non-Executive Director
Appointed 6 February 2017
Ms Tracey Arlaud, Non-Executive Director
Appointed 11 February 2021
Review of Operations
Consolidated
Half Year Ended
Half Year Ended
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Total Revenue from ordinary activities
167,778
124,336
Profit from ordinary activities after tax for the half year
24,394
13,476
Total Profit after tax for the half year
24,394
13,476
Basic earnings per share (cents)
6.15
3.42
The profit after tax for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $24.4 million (31 December 2020: Profit $13.5
million). The result was achieved on total revenue of $167.8 million (31 December 2020: $124.3 million).
Profit per share from total operations was 6.15 cents per share (31 December 2020: Profit of 3.42 cents per share).
Further details on the operations and overall results are contained in the Financial Report and the announcement made
to the ASX on 7 February 2022 half year ended 31 December 2021.
Page 1 of 20
Classification | Public
For personal use only
Auditor Independence Declaration
Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, to provide the Directors of IMDEX Limited with an Independence Declaration in relation to the review of the Half Year Financial Report. The Independence Declaration is on the next page.
Rounding Off of Amounts
The amounts contained in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable) Company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in
applies.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors pursuant to s.306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Dated at PERTH, Western Australia, 5 February 2022
Anthony Wooles
Chairman
Page 2 of 20
Classification | Public
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Imdex Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:47:42 UTC.