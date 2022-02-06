Log in
IMDEX : 1H22 Results Presentation
PU
IMDEX : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
01/05IMDEX LIMITED : Close to new upside potential
Imdex : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

02/06/2022 | 04:48pm EST
7 February 2022

ASX Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir / Madam

ASX APPENDIX 4D AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021.

Please find attached IMDEX ed 31 December 2021, inclusive of the Auditors Review Report and Independence Declaration.

Yours faithfully

IMDEX Limited

Michael Tomasz

Company Secretary

These have been approved for lodgement by the IMDEX Board of Directors.

the market.

Current Reporting Period:

31 December 2021

Previous Corresponding Reporting Period:

31 December 2020

The Financial Report has been subject to review and is not subject to dispute or qualification. The auditors review report is included herein.

The interim Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards .

The interim Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report and hence should be read in conjunction with the latest annual report of IMDEX Limited, being for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.

In addition, reference should be made to any public announcements made by IMDEX Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Consolidated

Half Year Ended

Half Year Ended

% Change

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Notes

Up / (Down)

Revenue from ordinary activities

(i)

35%

167,778

124,336

Net profit for the period

(i)

81%

24,394

13,476

Net profit attributable to members

(i)

81%

24,394

13,476

Interim dividend (cents per share)

(ii)

50%

1.5

1.0

Net tangible assets per ordinary security (cents)

16%

41.93

36.14

  1. The announcement made to the ASX on 7 February 2022 provides an explanation of the Group's financial results and operating performance for the half year ended 31 December 2021.
  2. The FY22 interim fully franked dividend was declared on 4 February 2022 with a record date of 10 March 2022 and a payment date of 24 March 2022. There are no dividend reinvestment plans in operation.

The Directors of IMDEX Limited submit herewith the financial report of IMDEX Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group or Consolidated Entity) for the half year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

Directors

The Directors of the Company during or since the end of the Half Year are:

Name

Period of Directorship

Mr Anthony Wooles, Non-Executive Chairman

Appointed 1 July 2016

Mr Kevin Dundo, Non-Executive Director

Appointed 14 January 2004

Mr Ivan Gustavino, Non-Executive Director

Appointed 3 July 2015

Ms Sally-Anne Layman, Non-Executive Director

Appointed 6 February 2017

Ms Tracey Arlaud, Non-Executive Director

Appointed 11 February 2021

Review of Operations

Consolidated

Half Year Ended

Half Year Ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Total Revenue from ordinary activities

167,778

124,336

Profit from ordinary activities after tax for the half year

24,394

13,476

Total Profit after tax for the half year

24,394

13,476

Basic earnings per share (cents)

6.15

3.42

The profit after tax for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $24.4 million (31 December 2020: Profit $13.5

million). The result was achieved on total revenue of $167.8 million (31 December 2020: $124.3 million).

Profit per share from total operations was 6.15 cents per share (31 December 2020: Profit of 3.42 cents per share).

Further details on the operations and overall results are contained in the Financial Report and the announcement made

to the ASX on 7 February 2022 half year ended 31 December 2021.

Auditor Independence Declaration

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires the auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, to provide the Directors of IMDEX Limited with an Independence Declaration in relation to the review of the Half Year Financial Report. The Independence Declaration is on the next page.

Rounding Off of Amounts

The amounts contained in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable) Company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in

applies.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors pursuant to s.306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Dated at PERTH, Western Australia, 5 February 2022

Anthony Wooles

Chairman

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imdex Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:47:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
