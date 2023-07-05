iMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from S&P TMI Index

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a global media company. The Company owns and operates four television networks, which are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and 123tv. Its flagship network, ShopHQ is a multiplatform interactive television network offering a balanced assortment of name brands to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping environment via television, online and mobile. 123tv is the interactive media company disrupting Germany's television retailing marketplace with its Dutch auction style live and automated auctions that engages consumers with 123tv's balanced merchandising mix of compelling products shipped directly to their homes. Bulldog is its men's shopping and lifestyle television network offering men's merchandise, entertainment and services. ShopHQ Health is a Health and Wellness focused network that offers a robust assortment of products and services to addressing the physical, spiritual, and mental health needs of its customers and their families.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers