iMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
IMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 01:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1185 USD
|-10.23%
|-26.40%
|-81.48%
|Jun. 30
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Jun. 29
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by iMedia Brands, Inc.
|CI
iMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1185 USD
|-10.23%
|-26.40%
|3 M $
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by iMedia Brands, Inc.
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|IMedia Brands Gets Second Nasdaq Non Compliance Warning
|MT
|IMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index
|CI
|IMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
|CI
|IMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
|CI
|IMedia Brands, Inc.(NasdaqCM:IMBI) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing: Investors Brace -2-
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised -2-
|DJ
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Wall Street Set to Open Mixed; Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected, PPI Lower Than Expected
|MT
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
|IMedia Brands Taps Lincoln International to Help Rework Credit Facility
|MT
|Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on iMedia Brands to $2 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Lake Street Adjusts Price Target on iMedia Brands to $1 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|DA Davidson Lowers Price Target on iMedia Brands to $1 From $11, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|B. Riley Trims iMedia Brands' Price Target to $2 From $3 After Q4 Results Miss Expectations, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|Transcript : IMedia Brands, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 12, 2023
|CI
|IMEDIA BRANDS : Q4 2022 Earnings Call
|FA
|IMedia Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 28, 2023
|CI
|IMedia Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 28, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (IMBI) IMEDIA BRANDS Posts Q4 Revenue $133.5M, vs. Street Est of $171M
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await -2-
|DJ
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|0.1185 $
|-10.23%
|5,734,834
|2023-06-30
|0.1320 $
|+2.33%
|5,980,940
|2023-06-29
|0.1290 $
|-33.02%
|9,891,258
|2023-06-28
|0.1926 $
|+19.63%
|11,009,569
|2023-06-27
|0.1610 $
|-15.26%
|2,360,381
Delayed Quote Nasdaq - 01:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-81.48%
|3 M $
|-50.00%
|4 M $
|-92.00%
|3 M $
|-.--%
|3 M $
|-10.00%
|4 M $
|-88.40%
|5 M $
|-.--%
|2 M $
|-50.00%
|5 M $
|-45.16%
|2 M $
|-16.07%
|2 M $