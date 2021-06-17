Log in
    IMBI   US4524652066

IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.

(IMBI)
iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

06/17/2021 | 06:00am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) today announced the appointment of Montgomery “Monty” Wageman as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer. Wageman will be assuming this role from Peterman, who has held this position on an interim basis since February 2020. Wageman’s appointment is effective as of June 16, 2021.

“I’m proud to announce Monty as our CFO,” said Peterman. “For over 20 years, Monty has delivered to our culture and our shareholders a boundless work ethic, a calm wisdom and an always current accounting expertise. We look forward to his expanded contributions to our organization.”

Wageman joined iMedia in 2000 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility in accounting, treasury and tax. Most recently, he served as the Company’s Vice President, Corporate Controller and previously served as Senior Director of Accounting, Tax and Treasury from July 2019 through June 2020 and Accounting Director from September 2007 through July 2019. Prior to iMedia, Wageman began his career in audit at Arthur Anderson.

Wageman is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@imediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 492 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 170 M 170 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 7,98 $
Spread / Highest target 176%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy A. Peterman Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Landel C. Hobbs Chairman
MyLinh Hong Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Lisa A. Letizio Independent Director
Aaron P. Reitkopf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.66.95%170
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY26.68%20 526
NEXT PLC13.01%14 456
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY21.68%6 752
DUFRY AG13.42%6 365
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC13.61%4 272