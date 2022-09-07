iMedia Brands : NT 10-Q Filing Q2 2022

SEC FILE UNITED STATES NUMBER SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION 001-37495 Washington, D.C. 20549 CUSIP NUMBER 452465206

For Period Ended: July 30, 2022

iMedia Brands, Inc.

6740 Shady Oak Road

Eden Prairie, MN 55344-3433

iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022 (the "Quarterly Report") within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the accounting for its private placement equity transaction that was entered into on May 11, 2022, that contained complex financial instruments. The Company intends to file the Quarterly Report on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date.

