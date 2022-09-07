iMedia Brands : NT 10-Q Filing Q2 2022

|
SEC FILE
UNITED STATES
NUMBER
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
001-37495
Washington, D.C. 20549
CUSIP NUMBER
|
452465206
FORM 12b-25
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
(Check One):
¨ Form 10-K
¨ Form 20-F
¨ Form 11-K
x Form 10-Q
¨ Form 10-D
¨ Form N-CEN
¨Form N-CSR
For Period Ended: July 30, 2022
Transition Report on Form 10-K
Transition Report on Form 20-F
Transition Report on Form 11-K
Transition Report on Form 10-Q
For the Transition Period Ended:
Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.
Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.
If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:
PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION
iMedia Brands, Inc.
Full Name of Registrant
Former Name if Applicable
6740 Shady Oak Road
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)
Eden Prairie, MN 55344-3433
City, State and Zip Code
PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)
If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate.)
The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
x (b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.
PART III - NARRATIVE
State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K,20-F,11-K,10-Q,10-D,N-CEN,N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022 (the "Quarterly Report") within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense.
The Company is in the process of finalizing the accounting for its private placement equity transaction that was entered into on May 11, 2022, that contained complex financial instruments. The Company intends to file the Quarterly Report on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date.
PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION
Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification
Tom Zielecki
952
943-6488
(Name)
(Area Code)
(Telephone Number)
Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s).
x Yes ¨ No
Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?
¨ Yes x No
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.
iMedia Brands, Inc.
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: September 7, 2022
By: /s/ Tom Zielecki
Tom Zielecki
Chief Financial Officer
|