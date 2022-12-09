iMedia Brands : NT 10-Q Filing Q3 2022

SEC FILE UNITED STATES NUMBER SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION 001-37495 Washington, D.C. 20549 CUSIP NUMBER 452465206

For Period Ended: October 29, 2022

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

iMedia Brands, Inc.

6740 Shady Oak Road

Eden Prairie, MN 55344-3433

iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 (the "Quarterly Report") within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense. Additional time is needed for management to fulfill its responsibility to evaluate the adequacy of the Company's liquidity disclosures as part of assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Additionally, the Company is working with its asset-based lender, Siena Lending Group, LLC ("Siena"), to address the Company's compliance with certain covenants under their loan agreement. The Company was not in compliance with certain existing covenants as of October 29, 2022. In the event the Company is unable to obtain an amendment or a waiver from Siena, the Company anticipates that its $63.7 million revolving loan, its $28.5 million term loan and $3.1 million of convertible debt will be classified as current debt on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet. For purposes of clarity, (a) while the Siena debt, the term loan and the convertible debt described above will be classified as current debt on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheet, they will not be due and currently payable unless and until a lender accelerates payment of the debt and (b) the Company's outstanding 8.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026 are not in default.

As previously announced, to address its capital structure, the Company plans to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction with a real estate investment firm (the "Sale- Leaseback Transaction"), the proceeds of which the Company intends to use to retire existing debt. There can be no assurances that management will be successful with the sale leaseback transaction.