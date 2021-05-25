iMedia Brands : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data
Safe Harbor
This document may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding rebranding, savings from cost reductions, expected changes in the merchandise mix and its impact, expectations arising from our partnership with Shaquille O'Neal, plans for LaVenta, expected advantages to pursue restructuring and operational changes, guidance, industry prospects, or future results of operations or financial position are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company's programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company's ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with third-party vendors and other third parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company's working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company's credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company's branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company's management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company's data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company's operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company's distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company's ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company's ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; and the risks identified under Item 1A(Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and any additional risk factors identified in its periodic reports since the date of such Form 10-K. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. the Company's is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cashshare-based compensation expense. The Company has included the "Adjusted EBITDA" measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company's management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non- GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.
Data in this presentation may be unaudited.
Consolidated Income Statement
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
Net Sales
$
113,203
$
454,171
$
124,797
$
109,025
$
124,515
$
95,834
$
501,822
$
123,639
$
115,159
$
131,503
$
131,521
Cost of Sales
67,196
287,118
80,407
68,211
78,223
60,277
338,185
86,607
73,573
83,777
94,228
Gross Profit
46,007
167,053
44,390
40,814
46,292
35,557
163,637
37,032
41,586
47,726
37,293
Gross Profit %
40.6%
36.8%
35.6%
37.4%
37.2%
37.1%
32.6%
30.0%
36.1%
36.3%
28.4%
Operating Expenses:
Distribution and selling
34,247
129,920
32,820
31,490
31,875
33,735
170,587
41,870
38,332
43,521
46,864
General and administrative
6,435
20,336
5,178
4,687
5,104
5,367
25,611
7,795
5,415
5,532
6,869
Depreciation and amortization
7,375
24,022
7,322
7,977
6,842
1,881
8,057
1,823
2,053
2,502
1,679
Executive & Mgmt transition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,741
313
87
310
2,031
Restructuring costs
-
715
451
55
-
209
9,166
2,485
1,516
5,165
-
Total operating expense
48,057
174,993
45,771
44,209
43,821
41,192
216,162
54,286
47,403
57,030
57,443
Operating income/(loss)
(2,050)
(7,940)
(1,381)
(3,395)
2,471
(5,635)
(52,525)
(17,254)
(5,817)
(9,304)
(20,150)
Other income (expense):
Interest income/(expense)
(1,312)
(5,234)
(1,316)
(1,338)
(1,402)
(1,178)
(3,760)
(1,167)
(910)
(858)
(825)
Total other income/(expense)
(1,312)
(5,234)
(1,316)
(1,338)
(1,402)
(1,178)
(3,760)
(1,167)
(910)
(858)
(825)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(15)
(60)
(15)
(15)
(15)
(15)
(11)
33
(14)
(15)
(15)
Net income/(loss)
(3,377)
(13,234)
(2,712)
(4,748)
1,054
(6,828)
(56,296)
(18,388)
(6,741)
(10,177)
(20,990)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(150)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders
$
(3,227)
$
(13,234)
$
(2,712)
$
(4,748)
$
1,054
$
(6,828)
$
(56,296)
$
(18,388)
$
(6,741)
$
(10,177)
$
(20,990)
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
8,136
$
23,913
$
8,398
$
6,428
$
10,734
$
(1,647)
$
(18,391)
$
(9,142)
$
(986)
$
211
$
(8,474)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's)
15,621
10,746
12,983
12,178
9,532
8,291
7,462
7,990
7,577
7,550
6,732
Net income/(loss) per common share
$
(0.21)
$
(1.23)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.39)
$
0.11
$
(0.82)
$
(7.54)
$
(2.30)
$
(0.89)
$
(1.35)
$
(3.12)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Current assets:
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Cash & restricted cash equivalents
$
14,946
$
15,485
$
18,962
$
18,703
$
16,205
$
10,287
Accounts receivable, net
56,601
61,951
53,539
58,137
54,817
63,594
Inventories
74,522
68,715
71,666
61,627
63,954
78,863
Current portion of television distribution rights, net
17,364
19,725
15,420
18,221
16,178
-
Prepaid expenses and other
11,722
7,853
7,364
7,013
7,274
8,196
Total current assets
175,155
173,729
166,951
163,701
158,428
160,940
Property and equipment, net
43,441
41,988
43,560
44,882
46,186
47,616
Long Term Television distribution rights, net
4,230
7,028
3,875
7,263
5,803
-
Other assets
8,975
3,892
4,413
3,931
4,321
4,187
$
231,801
$
226,637
$
218,799
$
219,777
$
214,738
$
212,743
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
54,941
$
77,995
$
81,168
$
79,812
$
79,607
$
83,659
Accrued liabilities and other
45,177
32,898
31,664
40,019
41,011
43,809
Current portion of television distribution rights obligation
26,141
29,173
21,478
21,221
14,894
-
Total current liabilities
126,259
140,066
134,310
141,052
135,512
127,468
Other long term liabilities
6,814
8,855
5,619
9,273
9,646
335
Long term debt
49,995
50,666
49,836
52,006
55,676
66,246
Total liabilities
183,068
199,587
189,765
202,331
200,834
194,049
Common stock, preferred stock and warrants
164
130
130
101
90
82
Additional paid-in capital
495,972
474,375
473,647
457,340
454,863
452,833
Accumulated deficit
(450,683)
(447,455)
(444,743)
(439,995)
(441,049)
(434,221)
Total shareholders' equity
45,453
27,050
29,034
17,446
13,904
18,694
Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest
3,280
-
-
-
-
-
Total Equity
48,733
27,050
29,034
17,446
13,904
18,694
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
231,801
$
226,637
$
218,799
$
219,777
$
214,738
$
212,743
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
(In thousands)
Net loss attributable to shareholders
$
(3,227)
$
(13,234)
$
(2,712)
$
(4,748)
$
1,054
$
(6,828)
$
(56,296)
$
(18,388)
$
(6,741)
$
(10,177)
$
(20,990)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
8,317
27,978
8,281
8,952
7,840
2,905
12,014
2,822
3,052
3,511
2,629
Interest income
(1)
(3)
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
(17)
(2)
(4)
(6)
(5)
Interest expense
1,313
5,237
1,317
1,339
1,402
1,179
3,777
1,169
914
864
830
Income taxes
15
60
15
15
15
15
11
(33)
14
15
15
EBITDA (as defined)
6,417
20,038
6,900
5,557
10,311
(2,730)
(40,511)
(14,432)
(2,765)
(5,793)
(17,521)
A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
EBITDA (as defined)
6,417
20,038
6,900
5,557
10,311
(2,730)
(40,511)
(14,432)
(2,765)
(5,793)
(17,521)
Less:
Executive and management transition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,741
313
87
310
2,031
Inventory impairment write down
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,050
-
-
-
6,050
Restructuring costs
-
715
451
55
-
209
9,166
2,485
1,516
5,165
-
Rebranding costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,265
473
554
238
-
One-time customer concessions
341
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net
700
1,200
314
312
315
259
694
1,498
(804)
-
-
Non-cashshare-based compensation expense
678
1,960
733
504
108
615
2,204
521
426
291
966
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,136
$
23,913
$
8,398
$
6,428
$
10,734
$
(1,647)
$
(18,391)
$
(9,142)
$
(986)
$
211
$
(8,474)
