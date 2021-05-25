Log in
    IMBI   US4524652066

IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.

(IMBI)
  Report
iMedia Brands : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

05/25/2021 | 06:05am EDT
First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Data

Safe Harbor

This document may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding rebranding, savings from cost reductions, expected changes in the merchandise mix and its impact, expectations arising from our partnership with Shaquille O'Neal, plans for LaVenta, expected advantages to pursue restructuring and operational changes, guidance, industry prospects, or future results of operations or financial position are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company's programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company's ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with third-party vendors and other third parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company's working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company's credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company's branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company's management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company's data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company's operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company's distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company's ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company's ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; and the risks identified under Item 1A(Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and any additional risk factors identified in its periodic reports since the date of such Form 10-K. More detailed information about those factors is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. the Company's is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cashshare-based compensation expense. The Company has included the "Adjusted EBITDA" measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company's management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non- GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

2

Data in this presentation may be unaudited.

Consolidated Income Statement

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net Sales

$

113,203

$

454,171

$

124,797

$

109,025

$

124,515

$

95,834

$

501,822

$

123,639

$

115,159

$

131,503

$

131,521

Cost of Sales

67,196

287,118

80,407

68,211

78,223

60,277

338,185

86,607

73,573

83,777

94,228

Gross Profit

46,007

167,053

44,390

40,814

46,292

35,557

163,637

37,032

41,586

47,726

37,293

Gross Profit %

40.6%

36.8%

35.6%

37.4%

37.2%

37.1%

32.6%

30.0%

36.1%

36.3%

28.4%

Operating Expenses:

Distribution and selling

34,247

129,920

32,820

31,490

31,875

33,735

170,587

41,870

38,332

43,521

46,864

General and administrative

6,435

20,336

5,178

4,687

5,104

5,367

25,611

7,795

5,415

5,532

6,869

Depreciation and amortization

7,375

24,022

7,322

7,977

6,842

1,881

8,057

1,823

2,053

2,502

1,679

Executive & Mgmt transition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,741

313

87

310

2,031

Restructuring costs

-

715

451

55

-

209

9,166

2,485

1,516

5,165

-

Total operating expense

48,057

174,993

45,771

44,209

43,821

41,192

216,162

54,286

47,403

57,030

57,443

Operating income/(loss)

(2,050)

(7,940)

(1,381)

(3,395)

2,471

(5,635)

(52,525)

(17,254)

(5,817)

(9,304)

(20,150)

Other income (expense):

Interest income/(expense)

(1,312)

(5,234)

(1,316)

(1,338)

(1,402)

(1,178)

(3,760)

(1,167)

(910)

(858)

(825)

Total other income/(expense)

(1,312)

(5,234)

(1,316)

(1,338)

(1,402)

(1,178)

(3,760)

(1,167)

(910)

(858)

(825)

Income tax benefit (provision)

(15)

(60)

(15)

(15)

(15)

(15)

(11)

33

(14)

(15)

(15)

Net income/(loss)

(3,377)

(13,234)

(2,712)

(4,748)

1,054

(6,828)

(56,296)

(18,388)

(6,741)

(10,177)

(20,990)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(150)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders

$

(3,227)

$

(13,234)

$

(2,712)

$

(4,748)

$

1,054

$

(6,828)

$

(56,296)

$

(18,388)

$

(6,741)

$

(10,177)

$

(20,990)

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

8,136

$

23,913

$

8,398

$

6,428

$

10,734

$

(1,647)

$

(18,391)

$

(9,142)

$

(986)

$

211

$

(8,474)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's)

15,621

10,746

12,983

12,178

9,532

8,291

7,462

7,990

7,577

7,550

6,732

Net income/(loss) per common share

$

(0.21)

$

(1.23)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.39)

$

0.11

$

(0.82)

$

(7.54)

$

(2.30)

$

(0.89)

$

(1.35)

$

(3.12)

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands)

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Current assets:

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Cash & restricted cash equivalents

$

14,946

$

15,485

$

18,962

$

18,703

$

16,205

$

10,287

Accounts receivable, net

56,601

61,951

53,539

58,137

54,817

63,594

Inventories

74,522

68,715

71,666

61,627

63,954

78,863

Current portion of television distribution rights, net

17,364

19,725

15,420

18,221

16,178

-

Prepaid expenses and other

11,722

7,853

7,364

7,013

7,274

8,196

Total current assets

175,155

173,729

166,951

163,701

158,428

160,940

Property and equipment, net

43,441

41,988

43,560

44,882

46,186

47,616

Long Term Television distribution rights, net

4,230

7,028

3,875

7,263

5,803

-

Other assets

8,975

3,892

4,413

3,931

4,321

4,187

$

231,801

$

226,637

$

218,799

$

219,777

$

214,738

$

212,743

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

54,941

$

77,995

$

81,168

$

79,812

$

79,607

$

83,659

Accrued liabilities and other

45,177

32,898

31,664

40,019

41,011

43,809

Current portion of television distribution rights obligation

26,141

29,173

21,478

21,221

14,894

-

Total current liabilities

126,259

140,066

134,310

141,052

135,512

127,468

Other long term liabilities

6,814

8,855

5,619

9,273

9,646

335

Long term debt

49,995

50,666

49,836

52,006

55,676

66,246

Total liabilities

183,068

199,587

189,765

202,331

200,834

194,049

Common stock, preferred stock and warrants

164

130

130

101

90

82

Additional paid-in capital

495,972

474,375

473,647

457,340

454,863

452,833

Accumulated deficit

(450,683)

(447,455)

(444,743)

(439,995)

(441,049)

(434,221)

Total shareholders' equity

45,453

27,050

29,034

17,446

13,904

18,694

Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest

3,280

-

-

-

-

-

Total Equity

48,733

27,050

29,034

17,446

13,904

18,694

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

231,801

$

226,637

$

218,799

$

219,777

$

214,738

$

212,743

4

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

(In thousands)

Net loss attributable to shareholders

$

(3,227)

$

(13,234)

$

(2,712)

$

(4,748)

$

1,054

$

(6,828)

$

(56,296)

$

(18,388)

$

(6,741)

$

(10,177)

$

(20,990)

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

8,317

27,978

8,281

8,952

7,840

2,905

12,014

2,822

3,052

3,511

2,629

Interest income

(1)

(3)

(1)

(1)

-

(1)

(17)

(2)

(4)

(6)

(5)

Interest expense

1,313

5,237

1,317

1,339

1,402

1,179

3,777

1,169

914

864

830

Income taxes

15

60

15

15

15

15

11

(33)

14

15

15

EBITDA (as defined)

6,417

20,038

6,900

5,557

10,311

(2,730)

(40,511)

(14,432)

(2,765)

(5,793)

(17,521)

A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

EBITDA (as defined)

6,417

20,038

6,900

5,557

10,311

(2,730)

(40,511)

(14,432)

(2,765)

(5,793)

(17,521)

Less:

Executive and management transition costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,741

313

87

310

2,031

Inventory impairment write down

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,050

-

-

-

6,050

Restructuring costs

-

715

451

55

-

209

9,166

2,485

1,516

5,165

-

Rebranding costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,265

473

554

238

-

One-time customer concessions

341

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net

700

1,200

314

312

315

259

694

1,498

(804)

-

-

Non-cashshare-based compensation expense

678

1,960

733

504

108

615

2,204

521

426

291

966

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,136

$

23,913

$

8,398

$

6,428

$

10,734

$

(1,647)

$

(18,391)

$

(9,142)

$

(986)

$

211

$

(8,474)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iMedia Brands Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
