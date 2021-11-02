Log in
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial presentations —PDF (5.9 MB)

11/02/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results

November 2, 2021

Alessandro Dazza - Chief Executive Officer

Sébastien Rouge - Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

More comprehensive information about Imerys may be obtained on its website (www.imerys.com), under Regulated Information, including its Universal Registration Document ﬁled under No. D.21-0167 in March 22, 2021 with Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Imerys draws the attention of investors to the "Risk factors and Internal control" set forth in the Universal Registration Document.

This document contains projections and other forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (many of which are diﬃcult to predict and generally beyond the control of Imerys) that could cause actual results and developments to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied.

Photo credits: Imerys Photo Library, Reserved Rights, xxx.

Imerys

Highlights

Financial

Outlook

Results

Imerys

Highlights

Q3 2021 Highlights - Solid performance in inﬂationary environment

Q3 Highlights

Financial

performance(1)

  • Strong sales performance despite supply chain disruptions
  • Rapidly increasing inﬂation, in particular for energy, raw materials and freight, more severe than anticipated at the end of July
  • Agreement to divest the North American hydrous kaolin assets
  • Chapter 11 process of the North American talc entities to be delayed into 2022
  • Another quarter of solid organic growth at +18.6% in Q3 (+17.3% in 9 months 2021)
  • Q3 revenue up 21.0% at €1,104 million (€3,262 million in 9 months 2021)
  • Accelerating price mix impact at +3.6% in Q3 (vs. +1.5% in H1 2021)
  • Current EBITDA at €194 million in Q3, a 17.6% margin on sales (€594 million in 9 months 2021, 18.2% margin, above 2019 level), despite headwinds on costs
  • Net current income at €233 million in 9 months 2021, doubled vs. last year (+70% in Q3)

(1) Please refer to the glossary in appendix for deﬁnition of Alternative Performance Measures

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMERYS
01:00pFinancial presentations —PDF (5.9 MB)
PU
10/26IMERYS : receives NIOSH award for Covid-19 combat work in the US
PU
10/15PROTECTING COMMON-INTEREST PRIVILEGE : Guidance From Recent Decisions
AQ
10/14IMERYS : provides update on Chapter 11 process of North American talc entities
PU
10/07IMERYS : Entire supply chain has a role in improving sustainability, say minerals experts ..
PU
10/04IMERYS : Descriptions of the sharebuy back programs — PDF (368.2 KB)
PU
09/27IMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program ..
PU
09/27IMERYS : Descriptions of the sharebuy back programs — PDF (897.26 KB)
PU
09/22PRO BANKRUPTCY BRIEFING : J&J Beats Injury Lawyers on Talc Bankruptcy; Judge Questions Tal..
DJ
09/21IMERYS : - Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback progra..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on IMERYS
Financials
Sales 2021 4 206 M 4 873 M 4 873 M
Net income 2021 246 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2021 1 383 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 3 296 M 3 819 M 3 818 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,90 €
Average target price 46,30 €
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS0.62%3 819
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD31.69%19 910
GEM CO., LTD.53.65%8 030
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.95.03%6 207
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-0.13%5 477
AURUBIS AG19.10%3 834