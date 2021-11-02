Financial presentations —PDF (5.9 MB)
Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
November 2, 2021
Alessandro Dazza - Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Rouge - Chief Financial Officer
Highlights
Financial
Outlook
Results
Q3 2021 Highlights - Solid performance in inﬂationary environment
Q3 Highlights
Financial
performance
(1)
Strong sales performance despite supply chain disruptions
Rapidly increasing inﬂation, in particular for energy, raw materials and freight, more severe than anticipated at the end of July
Agreement to divest the North American hydrous kaolin assets
Chapter 11 process of the North American talc entities to be delayed into 2022
Another quarter of solid organic growth at +18.6% in Q3 (+17.3% in 9 months 2021)
Q3 revenue up 21.0% at €1,104 million (€3,262 million in 9 months 2021)
Accelerating price mix impact at +3.6% in Q3 (vs. +1.5% in H1 2021)
Current EBITDA at €194 million in Q3, a 17.6% margin on sales (€594 million in 9 months 2021, 18.2% margin, above 2019 level), despite headwinds on costs
Net current income at €233 million in 9 months 2021, doubled vs. last year (+70% in Q3)
