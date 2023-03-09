Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:50:39 2023-03-09 am EST
41.36 EUR   -0.14%
02/28European Coatings Show 2023 : Enabling the Future of Sustainable Construction
PU
02/20Imerys posts a solid performance and exceeds full year 2022 guidance-1 on current EBITDA
AQ
02/17Imerys : posts a solid performance and exceeds full year 2022 guidance¹ on current EBITDA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

France's GRTgaz to study hydrogen supply to Dunkirk

03/09/2023 | 05:27am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - French gas transmission operator GRTgaz will conduct a feasibility study into transporting low-carbon hydrogen fuel to the industrial and port area of Dunkirk after 11 companies expressed an interest in using such infrastructure.

GRTgaz said on Thursday the study would look into a potential 20 kilometre (12 mile) structure with the capacity to transport between 600 and 1,000 megawatts along a route connecting the projects of co-financiers of the study, including ArcelorMittal, Imerys and producer H2V.

Five producers of hydrogen and six consumers responded to the call for interest, GRTgaz said.

"The major role that hydrogen will play in the future in the decarbonisation of the economy is confirmed .... Tomorrow, this new infrastructure could also be interconnected with Belgium," GRTgaz CEO Thierry Trouvé said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.84% 29.455 Real-time Quote.20.90%
IMERYS -0.14% 41.36 Real-time Quote.13.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 829 M 5 102 M 5 102 M
Net income 2022 313 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2022 757 M 800 M 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 3 502 M 3 700 M 3 700 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,42 €
Average target price 52,80 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS13.98%3 700
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD3.02%13 124
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.12.90%6 560
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-2.84%6 114
AURUBIS AG19.17%4 154
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD6.64%3 155