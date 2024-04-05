REGULATED INFORMATION

April 5, 2024

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 14, 2024

Following the decision of the Board of Directors, the shareholders are called to attend the Ordinary

Shareholders' General Meeting of Imerys (the "Company") which will be held at New Cap Event Center, 3 Quai de Grenelle, Paris (75015), on Tuesday May 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m (the "Meeting").

The notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 5, 2024. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be submitted for the approval of the shareholders, and the terms and conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting.

Any other documents and information relating to the Meeting will be made available in accordance with applicable regulations, at the Company's registered ofce, on its website or from Uptevia, in charge of share registry services of the Company.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section to the Meeting on the Company's website (www.imerys.com).

Imerys is the world's leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry with €3.8 billion in revenue and 13,700 employees in 54 countries in 2023. The Group ofers high value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods. Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers' products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization eforts.

Investor Relations Press Contact Cyrille Arhanchiague +33 1 49 55 64 84 Claire Garnier +33 (0)1 49 55 66 65 fnance@imerys.com Mathieu Gratiot : +33 (0)7 87 53 46 60 Hugues Schmitt (Primatice) : + 33(0) 6 71 99 74 58 Olivier Labesse (Primatice) :+ 33 6(0) 79 11 49 71

1