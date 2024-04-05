Imerys : 05 04 2024 regulated information publication of the meeting notice
April 05, 2024 at 01:14 pm EDT
REGULATED INFORMATION
April 5, 2024
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 14, 2024
Following the decision of the Board of Directors, the shareholders are called to attend the Ordinary
Shareholders' General Meeting of Imerys (the "Company") which will be held at New Cap Event Center, 3 Quai de Grenelle, Paris (75015), on Tuesday May 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m (the "Meeting").
The notice of meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 5, 2024. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be submitted for the approval of the shareholders, and the terms and conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting.
Any other documents and information relating to the Meeting will be made available in accordance with applicable regulations, at the Company's registered ofce, on its website or from Uptevia, in charge of share registry services of the Company.
Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section to the Meeting on the Company's website (www.imerys.com).
As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas:
- Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries;
- Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.