Imerys
Imerys

Equities

NK

FR0000120859

Specialty Mining & Metals

Real-time Euronext Paris
 11:14:15 2024-06-14 am EDT
34.76 EUR -6.56% -8.53% +22.05%
04:58pm IMERYS : EPS upgrade (2023: -3.8%, 2024: +34.1%) Alphavalue
Jun. 03 Berenberg Raises Imerys PT, Keeps Rating at Buy MT
Chart Imerys

Chart Imerys
Company Profile

As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas: - Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries; - Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.
Sector
Specialty Mining & Metals
Calendar
2024-07-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Imerys

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
37.2 EUR
Average target price
45.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.51%
EPS Revisions

