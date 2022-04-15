Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Imerys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NK   FR0000120859

IMERYS

(NK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/14 11:35:04 am EDT
37.58 EUR    0.00%
04/11Imerys invests in Sylacauga, Alabama, Plant Capacity expansion and optimization
AQ
04/08IMERYS : invests in Sylacauga, Alabama - Plant Capacity expansion and optimization
PU
04/01IMERYS : 1 04 2022 regulated information publication of the meeting notice final
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Imerys : How one bacterium can lay waste to an entire wastewater system (and how Sewper® Liner will save it)

04/15/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fact. Wastewater conveyance or collection systems need protection. This is because hydrogen sulfide (H2S), which occurs naturally as a compound in wastewater infrastructure, can be released as a gas under acidic or turbulent conditions. Thiobacillus bacteria present in the system react with this hydrogen sulfide gas to form sulfuric acid, which, as mentioned before, corrodes sewer pipes, weakens concrete structures, and ultimately reduces an asset's lifespan and increases the risk of dangerous sewer collapses.

The best solution, you guessed it, is to leave Thiobacillus out by protecting reactive surfaces. While there are multiple solutions available, these are not all born equal. A common solution today, when H2S biogenic corrosion is expected, is the spraying of polymer liners such as epoxy. Sadly, this option lacks durability and too often fails after only a few years.

Imerys' new innovative calcium aluminate solution, Sewper Liner, is especially designed to coat and protect new-build wastewater infrastructure and provide the highest level of durability against severe H²S biogenic corrosion. It achieves long-lasting protection on dry, flat and smooth walls of new concrete assets and is based on the same technology as Imerys' highly successful SewperCoat® solutions. It is three to five times thinner than SewperCoat, making it ideal for the larger, flat surfaces of new wastewater concrete assets. It can be sprayed quicker, speeding up the construction process. This, in turn, keeps the costs down without compromising long term H2S corrosion resistance and durability associated with calcium aluminate technology. Sewper Liner also proves very effective on existing cracks, providing a thin layer of mineral protection that efficiently and rapidly bonds and covers a large surface area of dry concrete walls, resulting in higher durability with lower environmental impact (ISO 14040:2006).

Thiobacillus, no hard feelings. As Claire Brown, Imerys Global Marketing Manager for Infrastructure, puts it "Sewper Liner is yet another example of how Imerys know-how, insight, innovation and a clear demand from clients have helped craft a smart calcium aluminate solution that outperforms previous options on the market, paving the way for much longer-lasting and more sustainable means of protecting infrastructure challenges."

Disclaimer

Imerys SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMERYS
04/11Imerys invests in Sylacauga, Alabama, Plant Capacity expansion and optimization
AQ
04/08IMERYS : invests in Sylacauga, Alabama - Plant Capacity expansion and optimization
PU
04/01IMERYS : 1 04 2022 regulated information publication of the meeting notice final
PU
04/01IMERYS : Al Zayani Bahrain and Yellow Door Energy partner to reduce local CO2 emissions by..
PU
03/22IMERYS : Report
CO
03/20IMERYS S.A.(ENXTPA : NK) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17UNITCER : leading refractories event promotes sustainability, innovation and a rewarding c..
PU
03/02IMERYS : completes the sale march 2022
PU
02/28IMERYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/18Imerys - Information relating to the corporate officers compensation in accordance with..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMERYS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 688 M 5 066 M 5 066 M
Net income 2022 336 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2022 1 356 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 3 179 M 3 435 M 3 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart IMERYS
Duration : Period :
Imerys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMERYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,58 €
Average target price 49,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Dazza Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Thierry Rouge Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kron Chairman
Aldo Cardoso Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Walbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMERYS2.85%3 435
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-24.85%15 878
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.76%5 519
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-2.06%5 140
AURUBIS AG22.36%5 082
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.10%3 706