Imerys : Information regarding the compensation and benefits of the Executive Officers — PDF (266.86 KB)

17 February 2022

Information relating to the corporate ofcers'

compensation in accordance with recommendations of

the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code

In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code, the Board of Directors, in its meeting on 16 February 2022 and upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, made the following decisions concerning the compensation for 2021 (ex-post) and the compensation policies for 2022 (ex-ante) of the Company's corporate ofcers:

Patrick Kron, acting as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and

Alessandro Dazza, acting as Chief Executive Ofcer.

All elements below will be further detailed in the Company's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

In application of Articles L. 22-10-8 and L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, upon the Board proposal, the Company's Shareholders' General Meeting shall be called upon to approve the components of compensation for 2021 of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Ofcer (ex-post votes) and on the 2022 compensation policies of said corporate ofcers (ex-ante votes).

1. Compensation of the Chairman of the Board

Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 (ex-post)

Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 to the Chairman of the Board, Patrick Kron, are consistent with the compensation policy approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021 and correspond to the granted and paid 2021 gross annual fxed compensation, i.e. €250,000.

The Chairman of the Board did not perceive any other compensation in relation with his duties.

Compensation policy for 2022 (ex-ante)

The compensation policy for 2022 of the Chairman of the Board restates the components included in the compensation policy for 2021 approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021. The Board of Directors decided to increase the amount of the gross annual fxed compensation of the Chairman of the Board from €250,000 to €400,000 for 2022.

Having observed, with the assistance of an external consultant, that the level of compensation of the Chairman of the Board resulting from the 2021 compensation policy was below the median observed on the market, the Board decided, upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, to align said compensation with observed market practices in order to refect his experience and the responsibilities attached to his position.

