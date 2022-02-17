Imerys : Information regarding the compensation and benefits of the Executive Officers — PDF (266.86 KB)
17 February 2022
Information relating to the corporate ofcers'
compensation in accordance with recommendations of
the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code
In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code, the Board of Directors, in its meeting on 16 February 2022 and upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, made the following decisions concerning the compensation for 2021 (ex-post) and the compensation policies for 2022 (ex-ante) of the Company's corporate ofcers:
Patrick Kron, acting as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and
Alessandro Dazza, acting as Chief Executive Ofcer.
All elements below will be further detailed in the Company's 2021 Universal Registration Document.
In application of Articles L. 22-10-8 and L. 22-10-34 of the French Commercial Code, upon the Board proposal, the Company's Shareholders' General Meeting shall be called upon to approve the components of compensation for 2021 of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Ofcer (ex-post votes) and on the 2022 compensation policies of said corporate ofcers (ex-ante votes).
1. Compensation of the Chairman of the Board
Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 (ex-post)
Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 to the Chairman of the Board, Patrick Kron, are consistent with the compensation policy approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021 and correspond to the granted and paid 2021 gross annual fxed compensation, i.e. €250,000.
The Chairman of the Board did not perceive any other compensation in relation with his duties.
Compensation policy for 2022 (ex-ante)
The compensation policy for 2022 of the Chairman of the Board restates the components included in the compensation policy for 2021 approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021. The Board of Directors decided to increase the amount of the gross annual fxed compensation of the Chairman of the Board from €250,000 to €400,000 for 2022.
Having observed, with the assistance of an external consultant, that the level of compensation of the Chairman of the Board resulting from the 2021 compensation policy was below the median observed on the market, the Board decided, upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, to align said compensation with observed market practices in order to refect his experience and the responsibilities attached to his position.
17 February 2022
2. Compensation of the Chief Executive Ofcer
Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 (ex-post)
Components of compensation paid or granted in 2021 to the Chief Executive Ofcer, Alessandro Dazza, are consistent with the compensation policy approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on
10 May 2021 and are detailed as follows:
Gross annual fxed compensation:€800,000.
Gross annual variable compensation:
paid in 2021: €742,000, this amount having been determined by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 17 February 2021, and paid in 2021 following the approval of the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021.
granted in 2021: €1,265,000, representing 158.12% of his annual fxed compensation. This amound refects the achievement of:
125% quantitative criteria;
a factor of 1.15 related to the individual criteria.
The payment of this amount to Alessandro Dazza is subject to the approval of the next Shareholders' General Meeting.
Grant of 75,000 performance shares (i.e. 0.09% of the Company's share capital), representing an accounting value of €2,331,000 as of the date of grant. These shares are subject to the same fnancial performance conditions as those applicable to the 2021 general performance share plan granted to the Group's senior managers.
With exception of the beneft in kind in 2021 representing an amount of €108,630, and without prejudice to the commitments given by the Company to Alessandro Dazza, concerning termination benefts, non-compete indemnity and complementary pension plan, no other compensation was paid or granted to Alessandro Dazza in 2021.
Compensation policy for 2022 (ex-ante)
The main components of the 2022 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Ofcer would be in line with those approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 10 May 2021. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has decided to amend one of the quantifable criteria linked to economic performance, to strengthen the consideration of ESG criteria in the evaluation of the performance, given the importance of these subjects in the Group's strategy as well as to extend the beneft of company housing. Thereby:
Gross annual fxed compensation:€800,000.
Annual variable compensation: this amount will be determined by the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, in the course of 2023, after having assessed the fulfllment of the quantifable criteria linked to economic performance and the personal criteria, as follows:
Quantifable criteria linked to economic performance
Adopted criteria are the following: current operating income (40%), free operating cash fow (40%) and organic growth in revenue (20%). The amount derived from the fulfllment of said criteria will be calculated on the basis of 110% of the annual fxed compensation. In addition, the trigger threshold, for each criteria, is set at 85% achievement of the target. If the economic targets for the year are exceeded, the amount of the variable compensation related to quantifable criteria linked to economic performance would represent up to 137.5% of the annual fxed compensation.
INFORMATION
17 February 2022
Personal criteria
A factor of between 0.8 and 1.2 would be applied to the amount derived from measuring the fulfllment of quantifable criteria linked to economic performance, to refect the fulfllment of personal criteria.
Those personal criteria are as follows: continue the strategic repositioning of Imerys towards high-growth markets; accelerate growth through market share gains and targeted acquisitions; invest in a way that promotes organic growth in the most promising markets; efectively manage Imerys' cost base in an infationary environment; retain and develop key talent in order to strengthen the Group's succession plan; deploy the Group's ESG policy, in particular
by accelerating CO2 reduction and making progress in terms of diversity within the Executive Committee and Senior Management.
The maximum annual variable compensation that may be granted is capped at 165% of annual fxed compensation.
Long-termincentive payments in the form of shares or securities carrying rights to share capital
The performance share allocation for the beneft of Alessandro Dazza would be 75,000 shares (i.e. 0.09% if the share capital as of 31 December 2021), provided that the value of the allocated shares at the grant date do not exceed the cap of the equivalent of 18 months of gross annual compensation (fxed + maximum variable) (in IFRS 2 value). Said performance shares would be subject to the vesting and lock-up periods determined by the applicable plan and to the rules regarding restrictions of shareholdings applicable to the Chief Executive Ofcer. The granted shares would be subject to the same fnancial performance conditions as those applicable in the 2021 compensation policy, i.e. net income from current operations per share (weighted at 40%) and free operating cash fow (weighted 40 %) during the period from 2022 to 2024.
Benefts in kind
The beneft in kind relating to the coverage of an ofcial accommodation is extended by 18 months (i.e. until 31 July 2023).
Other benefts and commitments
Any other benefts in kind, termination beneft, non-compete indemnity, post-employment commitments are granted in the same terms and conditions as in 2021 compensation policy.
